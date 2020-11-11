Puppet Masters
Trump loyalists elevated to powerful roles at the Pentagon after firing of Defense Secretary Esper
CNBC
Tue, 10 Nov 2020 02:55 UTC
The latest revelation comes as President Donald Trump has rejected the results of last week's election. Trump has not conceded to Democrat Joe Biden, who on Saturday secured more than the 270 votes needed to win the presidency.
In a lengthy statement released Tuesday afternoon, the Pentagon said that Anthony Tata, Ezra Cohen-Watnick and Kash Patel had been promoted to key roles.
Tata is now working as the senior official performing the duties of the undersecretary of Defense for policy, following James Anderson's resignation.
Tata, a retired Army general who became a pro-Trump pundit on Fox News, joined the Defense Department earlier this year. Trump had nominated him to a role that required Senate confirmation, but lawmakers opposed Tata in the role, and the president instead named him to an acting role that didn't require confirmation. Tata has a history of Islamophobic comments and has called President Barack Obama a "terrorist leader."
Cohen-Watnick is set to take over as the new acting undersecretary of Defense for intelligence and security, after Joseph Kernen resigned.
After being pushed out of the White House in 2017, following his tenure working for former national security advisor Michael Flynn, Cohen-Watnick rejoined the Trump administration earlier this year in a Pentagon role. Flynn was fired from his role and eventually pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. Cohen-Watnick also worked for former Attorney General Jeff Sessions before Sessions was fired in 2018.
Replacing Jen Stewart, the chief of staff to the Defense secretary, is Kash Patel, a member of the National Security Council. Patel was a staffer for Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., who worked to discredit the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election and potential links between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.
"I want to thank Dr. Anderson, Admiral Kernan and Jen Stewart for their service to the nation and the Department. Over their careers each has contributed greatly to the national defense and the future of the Department of Defense. We wish them the best in their next endeavors," acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller said in a statement.
On Monday, Trump announced on Twitter that he has "terminated" Esper and replaced him with Miller, director of the National Counterterrorism Center. The announcement came about five months after he and Esper had a public break over how to handle civil unrest in America's cities.
Esper, in an interview with the Military Times days before Trump fired him, warned of trouble if he were to be replaced.
"At the end of the day, it's as I said — you've got to pick your fights," Esper told the publication. "I could have a fight over anything, and I could make it a big fight, and I could live with that — why? Who's going to come in behind me? It's going to be a real 'yes man.' And then God help us."