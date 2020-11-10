Many Democrats and their allies in the media are angry that President Trump has accused Joe Biden and Democrats of cheating to win the presidency. No doubt some are frustrated, even in victory.And they didn't do it for just a week or two.Today, after the 2020 vote, Trump's accusations won't have the same effect — they will be dismissed and then ignored by much of the media, as opposed to 2016-2019 when comparably groundless anti-Trump allegations were given daily headlines.The accusation was, of course, that Trump won in 2016 by conspiring with Russia to influence the election. Some Democrats, like Hillary Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook, began suggesting Trump was conspiring with Russia in the summer when the campaign was reaching full speed.Then it was off to the races. On Jan. 6, 2017, two weeks before Trump was inaugurated, Congress met in joint session to certify the results of the Electoral College. It had historically been a ceremonial, pro-forma event. But several House Democrats tried to block certification of various state results. Rep. Barbara Lee objected to certification "on behalf of the millions of Americans, including members of the Intelligence Community, who are horrified by evidence that the Russians interfered in our election." The objectors lacked any support in the Senate, so the presiding officer — it was then-Vice President Joe Biden — struck them down.On March 20, 2017, then-FBI Director James Comey made huge news when he announced that the bureau was investigating "whether there was any coordination" between the Trump campaign and Russians seeking to interfere with the election.On May 17, 2017, the cheating allegation was weaponized with the appointment of Trump-Russia special counsel Robert Mueller, who was assigned to search for coordination between Trump and Russia. The question of whether Trump conspired or coordinated with Russia to gain an unfair advantage in the election was at the heart of the investigation.But Mueller allowed his investigation to drag on as his prosecutors searched for alleged obstruction of justice. In the meantime, the cheating allegation hung in the air and regularly found its way into news reporting.On May 1, 2018, for example, there was a spate of collusion stories. "Tonight on All In," MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes said that evening, "the clearest window yet into the Russia probe and signs that Mueller already has evidence of collusion." On CNN, analyst Jeffrey Toobin declared, "This is an investigation about collusion. The fact that the president keeps saying over and over again, there was no collusion, there was no collusion, that has not been established and in fact there is lots of evidence that collusion did take place ..."Nevertheless, the cheating allegation had gone on and on — from mid-2016 until mid-2019. It was started and perpetuated by Democrats who sought to accuse Trump of cheating in the 2016 election. Some cling to it even today.