Simon Coveney said he is "deeply dismayed" that Israeli authorities demolished buildings belonging to 11 Palestinian Bedouin families in Humsa Al Bqai'a in the northern Jordan Valley. Israeli bulldozers destroyed the village including houses, businesses, and sanitation facilities.
The United Nations labeled the demolition the "largest displacement incident in over four years."
Minister Coveney said the acts are "clearly prohibited" under international law, and Israel had failed to meet its obligations as the occupying power.
"The eviction of families and demolition of their homes is a brutal and violent act. These most vulnerable of people should be protected by the occupation authorities, not subject to further injustice. It is deeply disappointing that Israel continues to carry out these reprehensible acts which are a grave breach of international humanitarian law."Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967. The Jordan Valley falls in the territory's Area C, which is fully controlled by Israel's army.
The branch of the army that oversees civilian affairs in the West Bank, COGAT, said it had destroyed the structures because they were built illegally in a firing zone. Under rules imposed by Israel, Palestinians cannot build structures in the area without permits, which are typically refused, and demolitions are a common occurrence.
The intergovernmental organization branded Israel's actions "unlawful" and issued a statement calling for demolitions to be immediately halted. The comments were echoed by the European Union. "The EU reiterates its call on Israel to halt all such demolitions, including of EU-funded structures, in particular in light of the humanitarian impact of the current coronavirus pandemic," the bloc said.
Comment: More than mere commenting and agonizing over Israel's demolitions and land grabs has to occur. No one seems willing to outline actionable recourse. Meanwhile for Israel, every bypass lowers the bar, validates abuses and adds to its territory and power structure.