Facebook on Thursday banned a large group called "Stop the Steal" that supporters of President Donald Trump were using to organize protests against the presidential vote count. Some members had called for violence, while many asserted that Democrats are "stealing" the election from Republicans."In line with the exceptional measures that we are taking during this period of heightened tension, we have removed the Group 'Stop the Steal,' which was creating real-world events," Facebook said in a statement. "The group was organized around the delegitimization of the election process, and we saw worrying calls for violence from some members of the group."Facebook said it will continue to watch for activity that violates its rules and will take action if it does. As of Thursday afternoon, a copycat "Stop the Steal" group was growing steadily, nearing 13,000 members, and others were easily searchable on Facebook.Inside the groups, members postedof voter fraud and organized protests. Calls for violence were not immediately apparent, although the the Center for Countering Digital Hate shared a screenshot of one post in the now-banned group that read "Neither side is going to concede. Time to clean the guns, time to hit the streets."Imran Ahmed, CEO of the Center for Countering Digital Hate, which pressured Facebook to take down the group, said while it's true that all this seems like a game of whack-a-mole, the moles are slowly learning their lesson."By taking out the largest one, it sent a message to others," he said.But Ahmed said it should not be so difficult to get Facebook to take action on such a large group calling for violence."There is a systemic issue with Facebook groups being exploited by people spreading misinformation, hate and inciting violence," he said "It's a problem they have known about for a long time and they continue to fail to take proper action. It's generally only when a lot of attention is placed on something that they act."