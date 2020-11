© AFP/Brendan Smialowski



Joe Biden and the Democratic Party have been utterly roasted online for attracting a record low Latino voter turnout in the 2020 election, thus losing swing states Florida and Texas, and hanging on for dear life in Nevada.Biden fell behind previous Democratic candidates in terms of the Latino vote in thewhich was won on Tuesday by President Donald Trump.Starr County in Texas, which is more than 95 percent Latino, emerged as the most notable example of this shift in voting demographics. In 2016, then-candidate Hillary Clinton won it by 79.1 points, while Barack Obama got 86.34 in 2012.Biden's critics attributed his underperformance in the states where Latinos were key voter demographics to the former vice president's ground game, his rhetoric, and some cringeworthy attempts to sway voters.Many of those disappointed with where the election stood on Wednesday morning were instantly reminded of the awkward moment when, out of the blue, Biden decided to play the Latin pop hit 'Despacito' on his phone to a Florida campaign event crowd.Curiously, supporters of Biden's primary challenger Senator Bernie Sanders, a notable favorite of US Latino voters who "delivered" him the Nevada primary caucuses, gloated. They said their warnings about Biden's Latino outreach had been ignored. "My next book is gonna be called 'I told you so,'" tweeted Chuck Rocha, Sanders' former senior adviser.Even prominent Democrats had to acknowledgeCongresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that "the necessary effort simply hasn't been put in" by the party, adding, "We have work to do."