© The Georgia Sun/Marketwatch/Getty Images/KJN
Race to the Finish
Polling data from Tuesday night suggests President Trump earned the highest share of the nonwhite vote for any Republican candidate since 1960.

Political strategist Adrian Gray posted preliminary data showing Trump earning 26% of the "non-white" vote, which would register as the highest share since 1960, with many states across the country still tallying votes.

NBC exit polling shows Trump winning 26% of the nonwhite vote compared to 72% for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

If that polling holds, Trump will have secured more nonwhite voters than any Republican since President Richard Nixon's 32% haul in 1960, when he lost to President John F. Kennedy.

Florida exit polling shows a similar trend, with Trump winning three out of 10 nonwhite votes, an increase from two out of 10 in 2016, according to Reuters.


Furthermore, exit polling also suggests that Trump fared better with every race and gender except white men.

"According to the exit poll, Trump did better in 2020 with every race and gender except white men," Matt Bruenig of the People's Policy Project tweeted Tuesday night. "Change from 2016: White Men -5. White Women +2. Black Men +4. Black Women +4. Latino Men +3. Latino Women +3. Other +5."

A winner of the presidential race has yet to be called as of midday Wednesday, with several swing states, including Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, deemed too close to call.