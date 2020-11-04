Society's Child
Oregon becomes first state to legalize magic mushrooms for therapy, decriminalize street drugs
New York Post
Wed, 04 Nov 2020 21:17 UTC
The mushroom bill, measure 109, allows trained "facilitators" to give patients psilocybin — the psychedelic compound in mushrooms — as a mental health treatment, and guide them through trips at licensed centers.
Regulatory details, including how to qualify as a therapist, will be hammered out over the next two years, according to the bill — which was passing with more than 56 percent support Tuesday night, according to OregonLive.com
The state also made history with the approval of a bill that decriminalizes the possession of small amounts of drugs including heroin, cocaine, Oxycodone and methamphetamine, according to the paper.
The bill, Measure 110, reclassifies drug possession as a civil violation — similar to a traffic offense — with a $100 fine. It funds addiction treatment and other drug-related "harm reduction."
Partial returns Tuesday showed the measure had passed with 62 percent support.
Comment: Meanwhile in NJ, voters approved a ballot measure to legalize recreational marijuana, which got roughly two thirds of the vote.
Reader Comments
fucking retards.
Just give em all long term welfare and disability with free medical while you are at it.
I have fought the inane drug war from the trenches of the users, through the condos of the sellers, (Hell, to the fucking Halls of Montezuma!)
Amphetamine was first made in 1887 in Germany. It was legal in the USA for decades thereafter, and somehow America survived.
IF drugs were legalized they would be so cheap that no one would bother with doing I.V.'s, etc. I know!
You apparently agree with the criminalization approach. THAT is stupid.
People have O.D.'d from snorting caffeine. Do you believe that caffeine should be illegal?
People have become physically addicted to consuming baking soda mixed with water because they liked the feeling of burping. They were so addicted that IF they went cold turkey they would have DIED*! Should baking soda be illegal? Water?
*Same routinely occurs with alcohol.Should alcohol be illegal?
This is where any prohibition will ALWAYS lead!
R.C.
I would be all for forced in house rehab instead of jail or prison. Decriminalization is not a good path, and no one will follow through.
Caffeine illegal? Absolutely not. Caffeine is usually ingested from either natural sources or it is pharmaceutical grade. Meth is not pharmaceutical grade around here.
You have not answered my questions.
It appears you have been programmed into believing that all governments should have a drug war; I disagree.
RC
i said I'm into free rehab and support, but not voluntary.
lots of shit that is healthy in small amounts is bad for you, but to compare caffeine and baking soda to a toxic chemical concoction residue that has no quality control is ludicrous. I expected more from YOU.
I was in So.Cal during the height of the paraquat era. People were smoking pot that smelled like bug spray! (I did not!)
That, too, was a part of the drug war.
Give us freedom to swing our arms so long as we don't hit others' noses. I learned that in / before Kindergarten, and it melds perfectly with a government that recognizes 'that which governs best governs least.'
RC
Their arm swing definitely hits into other's personal space.
so answer me, if the bottom drops out of the market, and good quality drugs disappeared you are staying that everyone would just quit? Or that drug lords would still make clean drugs to sell at no profit?
and didn't your paraquat anecdote just backup what I'm saying? Or are you suggesting we license meth cooks to cook dope for tweekers so it's clean. And if it is still illegal to sell are you promoting the complete legalization of methamphetamine?
weed you just grow in the dirt. It's pretty safe to make your own.
Let adults decide!
Step outside of the concept that government should control decisions which hurt one's self and not others.
RC
Hardccore drug addicts should be welcomed into your community!!!!
RC
It used to be that the optimal society was that everything was legal except certain stritly restricted items of behavior.
Then it got to where people started looking to government to determine 'what is right to do?', when that should be each person's conscience controlling.
To see how drug wars will ALWAYS go, see Prohibition.
To be awakened about the Drug War scams, read 'Drug Warriors And Their Prey' by Miller!
There are NO new crimes but 'our' (sic) drug war has surely increased their totals (of malum in se crimes) and same would instantly fall if drugs were legalized. See Portugal, which only decriminalized them.
I am done. If you're awakened by this, great! If not, no worries.
RC
all the tv spots for the voters to see were all about this.
they never mentioned anything about decriminalizing all street drugs.
the voter's pamphlet didn't really mention it either. you had to search for one line that mentioned it. i honestly don't think that most people realized what they were even voting for. all the tv spots only mentioned terminally ill depression therapy.
as for you feeling i am not "woke" because i think it is sad that people feel the need to do drugs to have a good time, i am floored.
that i would rather try and get people help if they keep getting caught with drugs all the time so they come to terms possibly with what is causing them to be that way does not mean i am "unwoke".
as for the tweeker or junky thief comment, not all meth users are thieves, and even less heroin users are theives.
quite a large percentage of meth ADDICTS are thieves, and some heroin, who am i joking there are no weekend warrior heroin users.
if someone is carrying drugs on them and is high and is committing a crime, i feel it should carry a penalty of jail time or rehab.
around here people dont go to jail for robbery unless it is aggravated robbery.
I apologize that is an occurrence that is important to know.
I would hope that if they got off the hard drugs they wouldn't be committing aggravated robbery as much.
Rehab for repeat simple possession might go a long way in helping people before they are so hooked and lost their jobs and sold all their possessions that they need to turn to aggravated robbery/theft.
If there was a night in jail for simple possessions it might get them away from using meth as a party drug, probably not, but worth a try.
if this does not shed any light on my initial comment then i guess i am just not in the "woke" crowd as you have pointed out.
Furthermore i said "go to jail" NOT "go to prison" HUUUGE difference.
i guess we will just agree to disagree, and i apologize i am not woke enuff for your respects.
you need to get to the users before they become straight up addicts in my opinion. i think that is fair.
don't just let them do a drug that can easily destroy their lives. i have seen it over and over. especially generational.
it's a pity that i would be looked at as ignorant because i think a more pro-active approach to some street drugs is called for.
you do probably have a very good opinion on how it would affect the areas that you have lived in or live in.
R.C.