© Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images

On Sunday morning, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden vowed on Twitter, "I promise you this: I'll end Donald Trump's chaos and end this crisis."Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) fired back a searing tweet of his own, slamming the Democrat's attempt to blame the president for the maelstrom that has gripped America for much of 2020 — including anti-police protesters assaulting officers, burning buildings, looting stores and establishing police-free zones."Trump's chaos? Last I checked, businesses weren't boarding up their windows because they were afraid of Trump supporters," Crenshaw tweeted.Among the "chaos"-creating actions of radical activists referenced by Crenshaw are the following:"The AutoZone Auto Parts store across from the Third Precinct was set afire. As some protesters tried to extinguish the fire, others danced gleefully in front of the flames and smoke, snapping selfies," The Star Tribune reported. "At the nearby Lake Street Target store, looters were seen leaving with items ranging from large TVs to clothing to groceries. Looting also occurred at Minnehaha Lake Wine & Spirits, at Hiawatha and Lake, and at many other businesses in the area."May 28: Rioters stormed the headquarters of Minneapolis' 3rd Police Precinct.May 29: Rioters reportedly stormed a police precinct in New York City and lit law enforcement vehicles on fire.CNN senior law enforcement analyst James Gagliano tweeted May 29: Federal Protective Service officer Patrick Underwood was killed in a shooting at a federal office building in Oakland, California.May 29: Richmond, VA:June 1: Multiple police officers were attacked in New York as violent rioters broke into stores and looted them. In Buffalo, a driver rammed a truck into a group of law enforcement officials which reportedly left two of them seriously injured.June 1:June 2:June 8:June 23: Violent rioters in Wisconsin reportedly attacked an openly gay Democrat state senator as they engaged in the destruction of property outside the Wisconsin State Capitol.July 2: Riots break out in Portland as reportedactivists attempted to attack the Portland federal courthouse. Those violent protests in Portland continued for months.July 19: At least a dozen Seattle police officers were injured as rioters attacked multiple police precincts, a municipal court, an Amazon building, and a Starbucks. The Seattle Police Department said the rioters "were responsible for a significant amount of property damage to government buildings and private businesses" and that "at least a dozen officers were injured."Mid-July: Rioters shone powerful lasers in the eyes of federal law enforcement officials in Portland during attacks on a federal courthouse, causing the officials to face possible permanent severe eye damage July 28: