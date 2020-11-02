© Reuters / Philip Brown



UK viewers mocked and doubted House of Lords member Jeffrey Archer's very energetic and detailed prediction of the US presidential election outcome, where Donald Trump loses, ends up pardoning himself and might declare a war.Archer went on Good Morning Britain on Monday, assuring viewers that "Biden is going to be president" and "Trump will be flattened." The politician then proclaimed that he had three "even more important" 'foresights' to share about the November 3 election."When he's beaten... he remains in power for another eleven weeks," Archer pointed out. The politician noted that, even though, by his estimate, Trump and the Republicans will lose control over Congress, they would still be in control of the government until inauguration day on January 20, 2021."...He can still press the red button and declare a war," Archer said, adding, "And he can still pardon himself, I suspect.", while instead Trump managed an upset.Some users, however, thought that Archer's fearmongering about Trump staying in office long past the election was hypocritical, as