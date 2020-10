Social media users fumed over a video that shows a woman revealing how she convinced her terminally ill conservative father to vote for Joe Biden in his final days.The video , which was uploaded on TikTok by @Erleepen, explains how the woman's 55-year-old conservative father had never voted for a Democrat in his life.She revealed they had clashed in "intense exchanges" over his decision to vote to Trump - while he was dying of aplastic anemia.The tweet has generated a widespread of backlash online - as many social media users believe the woman manipulated her father and noted the lack of awareness of choosing to argue politics during her father's last moments.The conservative account, Reagan Battalion , flipped the script and questioned if the outcome would be the same if the woman was a Donald Trump supporter and questioned her father about his plans to vote for Biden."Sad and sick. And would say the same if she were a Trump supporter badgering her dad on his death bed about his plans to vote for Biden. Sick People."Another Twitter user said she just wished to have more time with her father before he passed away."I wasn't lucky enough to be able to have conversations with my father when he was dying - he went into a coma quickly, from which he never recovered."But if I'd had the opportunity, hectoring him about politics would never even have occurred to me. I'm sorry for all involved here."Blaze TV host, Chad Prather accused the woman of manipulating the dying father into his decision."Basically you hammered the emotional s*** out of a dying man until he caved. He doesn't have to live to see the Harris presidency take American down the drain. Hope your kids understand."Users also went at the woman for her insistence that Biden is the candidate "who respects women!" and responded with pictures and videos of the Democratic nominee inappropriately touching and kissing women.As one user responded, "Oh yes, the Bidens clearly respect women," with an eye rolling gif attached to the tweet.