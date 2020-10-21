During a Sunday interview on Fox News, Biden campaign surrogate Jenna Arnold attempted to spin the New York Post's stories about Hunter Biden selling the Ukrainians access to his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden. According to Arnold, the emails are "unconfirmed" yet she failed to say whether or not they were actually Hunter's.She said she appreciated the Trump campaign being pressed on the issue "that so much of this is unconfirmed."Instead of giving a firm "yes" or "no" to the question, Arnold attempted to spin."Whoa. Whoa. Whoa," Vittert interjected."It's imperative to know that the NSA told Trump that Giuliani was being played by these emails -" she went on.Of course, Arnold made the claim that Biden "didn't attack" the CBS reporter. Instead he called the question "fake news."Vittert reread Biden's statement.Arnold shook her head, saying she doesn't consider it to be an attack. Instead, she said the Trump campaign has launched attacks on Biden by comparing the Chinese Communist Party to Nazi Germany.Interestingly enough, she attempted to divert the conversation to the coronavirus of all things.