The former New York City mayor spoke Thursday evening with Datoc about all of the new allegations raised by emails and text messages alleged to have been pulled from a hard drive previously owned by Hunter Biden. Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, did not deny that this is a political hit job. He said the reason he is releasing it slowly is to catch Biden in "lies" as his campaign denies the allegations.
Datoc pressed him to release a copy of the hard drive in full so that the Daily Caller could verify it, but Giuliani declined.
Giuliani further accused Datoc's questions about the veracity of the information, originally published by the New York Post, as "pettifogging nonsense" pushed by the "liberal press" and that asking those questions is a "load of crap." Giuliani continued:
"We can deal with the process all you want, but nobody dealt with the process when they stole Donald Trump's tax returns and published it without verifying anything, and they don't even have an unnamed source for it. What's the difference between that and this? This has three people on the record, now four. It's a hard drive and text messages. If you read them, it's almost impossible it's not Hunter Biden's."Here are more highlights:
- Though he claimed the information he said he will release in the coming weeks will effectively end Biden's election chances within 10 days of election day, he would not commit to ever releasing the hard drive in its entirety to be inspected by the media.
- Giuliani says the hard drive originally came into his possession after the Mac Shop owner created four copies to distribute to his friends because he feared for his life. He passed along the original, physical hard drive to the FBI, and finally handed over the copy in Giuliani's possession to Robert Costello, Giuliani's attorney, months later. He claims the shop owner attempted to give it to other Republican operatives but no one would take it.
- Giuliani claims the hard drive corroborates a tip he received from a confidential informant about a secret meeting between Hunter Biden and former Deputy Secretary of State Tony Blinken at the State Department that violates the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). In total, he claims the hard drive includes "six or seven" FARA violations.
- Giuliani claimed that text messages sent by Hunter Biden indicate a "kickback" program where he sent "half of his salary" back to Joe Biden, "which is a Chinese method of corruption." He did not answer questions about whether there were bank documents or other evidence supporting that claim contained on the hard drive.