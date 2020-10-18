Carlson said they believed the emails came from the laptop but that they verified the emails were from Hunter Biden's email address at the time, which would indicate they were real. The emails further explain what Burisma wanted from their relationship with Hunter Biden. From Fox News:
On Nov. 2, 2015, at 4:36 p.m., a Burisma executive called Vadym Pozharskyi emailed Hunter Biden and his business partner, Devon Archer. The purpose of the email, Pozharskyi explains, is to "be on the same page re our final goals ... including, but not limited to: a concrete course of actions."What was the goal of all this? According to Pozharskyi to "close down for [sic] any cases/pursuits" against the head of Burisma in Ukraine.
So what did Burisma want, exactly? Well, good PR, for starters. Pozharskyi wanted "high-ranking US [sic] officials" to express their "positive opinion" of Burisma, and then he wanted the administration to act on Burisma's behalf.
"The scope of work should also include organization of a visit of a number of widely recognized and influential current and/or former US [sic] policy-makers to Ukraine in November, aiming to conduct meetings with and bring positive signal/message and support" to Burisma.
Whoops. If that's true, sure sounds like Hunter Biden using his name/position with his father to help get Burisma out of legal trouble.
Then indeed, as we have reported, that's what followed. That suddenly, Blue Star Strategies, which was a P.R. firm hired by Burisma, was on a White House conference call about Joe Biden's trip to Ukraine. Tucker Carlson had an email telling Hunter about the conference call in Dec. 2015 with a memo of the minutes:
"Hello all ..." it began. "This morning, the White House hosted a conference call regarding the Vice President's upcoming trip to Ukraine. Attached is a memo from the Blue Star Strategies team with the minutes of the call, which outlined the trip's agenda and addressed several questions regarding U.S. policy toward Ukraine."Joe Biden subsequently flew to Ukraine and made a statement against the prosecutor and then subsequently put pressure, as he admitted, on the Ukrainians to have the prosecutor fired.
The prosecutor Viktor Shokin swore in an affidavit that he had been investigating Burisma at the time and that he believes he was canned in March because of Biden's intervention.
The talking points on the left are that many wanted Shokin to be fired, that he wasn't investigating Burisma/other things and that's why he was fired.
The problem with this argument is that the Kyiv Post reported on February 4, that Shokin's office seized the property of the Burisma founder. That surely sounds like an ongoing investigation to me. Well, at least until he was then fired.
Carlson recalled that a State Department official named George Kent warned Vice President Joe Biden's staff that his son's relationship with Burisma was a potential conflict of interest.
"I was on a call with somebody on the vice president's staff and ... I raised my concerns that I had heard that Hunter Biden was on the board" of Burisma, Kent recalled. This, he noted, could create a perception of a conflict of interest.Carlson also described a note Rudy Giuliani had from Hunter Biden to his daughter. At the end of the note, there's this quote: "But dont [sic] worry unlike Pop I won't make you give me half your salary."
So how did the vice president's office respond to this concern? According to George Kent:
"The message that I recall hearing back was that the vice president's son, Beau, was dying of cancer and there was no further bandwidth to deal with family-related issues at the time."
Carlson also noted the questions about Hunter Biden's connections to China and the latest NY Post story on that.
One email describes a "provisional agreement that the equity will be distributed as follows ... 10 held by H for the big guy?"
The big guy? Is the big guy Joe Biden? If so, how much did Joe Biden get and how much of that came from the Communist Chinese government?
Comment: Here's Carlson's breakdown: