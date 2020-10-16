At least 12 people have been killed in flash floods caused by ongoing heavy rains in Tanzania's business capital Dar es Salaam, police said on Thursday.Lazaro Mambosasa, the Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander, said in a statement that the victims died after they were swept away by floods. Two children from the same family were among the victims.The downpour since Tuesday almost brought the business capital to a standstill after they disrupted transport services and slowed down businesses.In addition, the police statement said five people from the same family died on Tuesday after their house was gutted by fire in Pugu area of Dar es Salaam.The statement said the fire was caused by a defective main electric switch.Source: XINHUA