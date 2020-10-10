© REUTERS/Juan Medina (L)/REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque (R)



Swedish citizen and climate activist Greta Thunberg, 17, is encouraging US voters to "get organized" and vote for Joe Biden, despite claiming she does not "engage in party politics."Thunberg made her endorsement while citing a tweet from Scientific American Magazine telling voters to "protect science instead of destroying it" by voting Donald Trump out of office in November."I never engage in party politics. But the upcoming US elections is above and beyond all that," the 17-year-old, who has been critical of Trump in the past despite her no "party politics" rule, said."From a climate perspective it's very far from enough and many of you of course supported other candidates," she continued. "But, I mean... you know... damn!"In a subsequent retweet, Thunberg shared a message from activist and author Naomi Klein promising to "make" Biden ban fracking, an issue Republicans have capitalized on as Biden has said in the past he will ban it, but now claims he will not.Thunberg has already begun receiving pushback for supporting a candidate from one of the US' two major political parties, as well as one who claims he will not ban fracking, a controversial practice among climate activists.Thunberg's public profile has skyrocketed since she led viral school strikes in her home country to promote her activism. She has since then been awarded Time's Person of the Year and was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019, despite not even being 18 years old.Trump criticized Thunberg when she was chosen by Time and said the teenager needs to work on her "anger management problem," act more like a typical teenager, and "chill."Besides Trump and Biden, Thunberg could have turned her attention to major third-party candidates running this year, like Libertarian Party nominee Jo Jorgensen and Green Party nominee Howie Hawkins. Hawkins even describes himself as "the original Green New Dealer" and has made climate change central to his platform, promising a "100 percent clean energy system" by the year 2030. He is also for banning fracking.