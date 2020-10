© Jeff Gilbert



The public order offence which Mr Grimes is accused of carries a maximum penalty of seven years in prison.

Darren Grimes is being investigated by police on suspicion of stirring up racial hatred over an interview with the historian David Starkey that he published, it has emerged.Mr Grimes, a conservative commentator, has been asked to attend a police station to be interviewed under caution after publishing a podcast in which Dr Starkey said slavery was not genocide because there are "so many damn blacks" It has been warned that the investigation, by the Metropolitan Police, will have a "chilling effect" on free speech, while Mr Grimes has described it as an "abuse of taxpayers money".Mr Grimes is being supported by the Free Speech Union (FSU), which has described the accusation against him as "absurd".The interview provoked furious backlash when it was published on the YouTube channel Reasoned UK in the summer.Toby Young, the General Secretary of the FSU, said: "The only hatred Dr Starkey stirred up was against himself. Mr Grimes himself publicly apologised for having broadcast Dr Starkey's remarks, saying that he 'should have robustly questioned Dr Starkey about his comments'."Plainly, Mr Grimes would never have made this announcement if he had intended to stir up racial hatred in the course of a broadcast only days earlier."Scotland Yard said: "On July 4, the Metropolitan Police Service was passed an allegation from Durham Police of a public order offence relating to a social media video posted online on June 30. The matter is currently being investigated. No arrests."The Telegraph understands that Dr Starkey has not been contacted by police.