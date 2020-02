© YouTube

'Hate speech' really means thoughtcrime.

Good on Toby Young for defending people's right to blaspheme against PC orthodoxy.The beautiful thing about the mad reaction to Toby Young's Free Speech Union (FSU) is that it proves why the union is so necessary. No sooner had Young unveiled his censorship-busting union than the illiberal liberals were out in force to mock it and ridicule it and to insist that, actually, there is no free-speech crisis in the UK. It's a right-wing myth, they claim. There is no widespread censorship. People aren't being shipped off to gulags for expressing an opinion. Apparently, the free-speech 'grift' - God, I hate the word 'grift' - is just a bunch of pale, male and stale blokes pissed off that they can no longer say the N-word or talk openly about women's boobs. Freedom of speech is not under threat, the Young-bashers claim, and anyone who says it is is probably just an Islamophobe, transphobe or some other breed of phobe itching to spout bile with 'no consequences'.This rank denialism, this blinkered insistence that free speech is not in danger in 21st-century Britain, is exactly why we need the FSU and as broad a discussion as possible about the importance of the liberty to express oneself.At least in the past, from Torquemada to the McCarthyites, authoritarians were honest about being censors. Today's self-elected moral guardians of correct opinion are so hubristic, so taken with their own moral rectitude, that they don't even see themselves as enemies of freedom, but rather as decent, unimpeachable maintainers of a natural intellectual order.Things have come to such a pass that these people will literally seek to censor you in one breath and then express alarm at being called censors in the next breath. Hence the Guardian could publish a piece last week claiming that the idea that there is a culture of censorship in British universities is a 'right-wing myth' while simultaneously defending censorship on campus. In an act of extraordinary moral contortionism, Evan Smith mocked the 'idea that there is a free-speech crisis at British universities' and then, without missing a beat, he defended the policy of No Platform and the creation of safe spaces because 'the university cannot be a place where racism and fascism - as well as sexism, homophobia and transphobia - are allowed to be expressed'. The Orwellianism is staggering. 'There is no censorship on campus. Except the censorship I approve of. Which is not really censorship.' That is what is being said here. The intellectual dishonesty is almost impressive.This is why they balk and protest when the words free speech are used against them. They detest the idea that they are enemies of liberty. But of course that is precisely what they are. Just consider that nonsensical chant 'Hate speech is not free speech'. There are two profound moral problems with this idiotic tautology.The illiberal liberals' conflation of genuine hatred with moral opinion, all of which then gets cynically collapsed under the name of 'hate speech', was beautifully captured in an exchange on the BBC's Politics Live yesterday. Pushing back against the FSU's Inaya Folarin Iman, Baroness Kennedy arrogantly predicted that the FSU would be embraced by 'racists... people who hate homosexuals, who hate trans people, [and] people... who have hostile views towards Islam'. Hold on. One of these things is not like the others. What is wrong with having hostile views on Islam? Is hostility towards a powerful world religion now a form of 'hate speech'? Yes, it is. Kennedy's conflation of criticism of Islam with racism and homophobia perfectly encapsulated the way in which 'hate speech' is now used to police not only genuinely hateful ideas, but also blasphemy against religious ideas. Even that key freedom human beings fought so hard for - the right to mock gods and prophets and religious ideology - is now threatened by the censorious ideology of 'hate speech'.The cynical category of 'hate speech' is openly used to police the parameters of acceptable thought and to punish those who are considered to hold heretical views that the guardians of moral correctness oppose. So not only are critics of Islam denounced as 'hate speakers' - so are feminists who question the cult of transgenderism , Christians who disapprove of same-sex marriage, right-wing people who want stricter immigration controls, etc.The branding of them as 'hate speech' - and therefore undeserving of the protections of freedom of speech - is really a way of calling these views heresy. And of course heretics must be cast out. Feminists, Catholics, critics of Islam - hound them off campus, get them off the airwaves, report them to the police for their crimes of hatred. This is an intolerant assault on heresy of the kind that has appeared many times throughout history. Those who say 'It isn't censorship' protest far too much. Deep down they know it is. Deep down they know they are to the 2020s what Joe McCarthy was to the 1950s.And what has been wrought by their rebranding of moral opinion as hatred? A new and vast system of censure, speech control, and intolerance. No free-speech crisis in the UK? This is now a country in which the police will visit you if you question transgenderism on the internet . In which Scottish police have created a database of people who make un-PC jokes online. In which feminist academics who believe in biological sex need security guards on campus . In which nine people a day are arrested for things they say online. In which you can be sacked from your job for taking the piss out of Islam in your own time. In which university after university has a policy outlawing 'transphobia' or 'Islamophobia', severely limiting the expression of feminist and secuarlist ideas. In which the state, corporations and intolerant mobs - the dire troika of the new intolerance - enforce increasingly strict rules on what we can and cannot say.The FSU is a very good thing. We need more individuals and groups who are willing to defend freedom of speech and the rights of heresy. It is worth recalling the wisdom of Robert G Ingersoll, the 19th-century American political orator, Civil War veteran and, in his words, 'American infidel'.Good on Toby Young for widening the space for heresy, for seeking to defend the rights of heretics (today defamed as 'hate speakers'). Because heresy is essential to progress, freedom of speech is essential to democracy, and liberty of thought is essential to the good life. Society always, but always, benefits from the free, unfettered expression of ideas.Brendan O'Neill is editor of spiked and host of the spiked podcast, The Brendan O'Neill Show . Subscribe to the podcast here . And find Brendan on Instagram: @burntoakboy