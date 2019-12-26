Society's Child
Constitutional Court ruling: Turkey's Wikipedia ban violates freedom of speech
Sputnik
Thu, 26 Dec 2019 18:25 UTC
Turkey's government-imposed ban on access to online encyclopedia Wikipedia violates citizens' right to freedom of expression, the Constitutional Court ruled on Thursday, as reported by media.
In May, Wikimedia brought their case against the Turkish ban to the European Court of Human Rights. According to Wikimedia, the encyclopedia's refusal to remove two articles - about the Syrian war and state-sponsored terrorism - prompted Ankara to block all access to Wikipedia.
Turkey's First Criminal Court of Peace supported the ban two years ago in order to block content that Ankara deemed to be criminal. According to the newspaper, this related to content that implied that Turkey supported terrorism.
Turkey's Law 5651 regarding internet regulation has been repeatedly criticised by the country's opposition for violating freedom of expression and limiting rights of citizens for access to information.
Quote of the Day
In the democracy of the dead all men at last are equal. There is neither rank nor station nor prerogative in the republic of the grave.
Recent Comments
Just like a giant teakettle, reaches a certain pressure, and in the immortal words of Al Bundy, "BaWOOSH".
Imagine the outrage if he had pulled a Queen Trudeau and worn blackface in the movie...oh, wait, never mind....
"Yellowstone has an incredible geyser system that is unrelated to magmatic activity - other than the magmatic system basically providing heat,"...
How can it be that there is no compensation to every victim of the American Jewish war on humanity,from Laos to Syria.. Karma..that word must be...
The whole "Go Vegan and and Die" package is not dumb at all. Well, dumb from certain perspectives, not so dumb from others. It's pure Sun Tzu....