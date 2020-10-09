It sounds like a parody of a liberal crusade but it's actually real. The Swiss-based NGO is so concerned about people being excluded from *checks notes* the countryside, that it's touting the efforts of a woman who started a hiking club.
In an article on its website, the WEF informs readers that Rhiane Fatinikun founded Black Girls Hike because hiking is a "white-dominated activity" and she wanted to encourage black women to "explore the UK countryside in the safety of sisterhood."
Fatinikun tells us that hiking suffers from a chronic lack of representation and that it's not even marketed towards black people. Her hiking club now has 150 members.
The WEF shared the article on its Twitter account along with the message: "This Black British hiker is tackling exclusion from the outdoors."
The, admittedly daft-sounding, message quickly brought wave after wave of derision down upon the NGO, as many simply could not believe that it was peddling such nonsense.
Journalist Andrew Neil was among those who blasted the piece, dismissing it as "absurd virtue signalling." He said that he "never knew the British outdoors had a colour bar," adding, "Either that, or the increasingly absurd virtue signalling World Economic Forum has jumped the shark."
"As if black people are 'excluded' from going outdoors. Ludicrous stupidity. This barmy victimhood narrative is so destructive to black people," another popular response read. "Everyone in the establishment is a freaking idiot," author Kurt Schlichter added.
The so-called 'ratio' of replies compared to likes of the post tells quite a tale, as the message has racked up more than 2,500 replies and a mere 164 likes. Over 700 people also quote-tweeted the post to heap more scorn on the absurd article.
The hills are alive with the sound of RACIST TREES. https://t.co/YZzgy7JCDV
— Vampire Kat 🦇 (@_Vs_The_World) October 8, 2020
In six months, this crap will be considered canon.
Every other insipid idea which we all thought was too stupid to exist beyond comedy gets absorbed and rebroadcast by the loudest Twitter users.
Looting is good now, after all. There's a whole best selling book about it! And apparently 2+2 !=4 because.., colonialism or some nonsense.
But it's all totally artificial. -It's big tech poking and prodding; they've found a way to keep the most insufferable, irritating outrageous nonsense in circulation with the hope that one of these days all the sane people will snap and start shooting the hysterical idiots.
I think there must be some kind of project deadline where they have to achieve U.N. boots on American soil, otherwise the game is lost.
Remember all those stories, years and years ago now, about empty concentration camps in the U.S.? REX84 and such? Well, I imagine that stuff didn't go away just because we stopped talking about it and the internet stopped being made from crappy low-resolution graphics.