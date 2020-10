The hills are alive with the sound of RACIST TREES. https://t.co/YZzgy7JCDV



‚ÄĒ Vampire Kat ūü¶á (@_Vs_The_World) October 8, 2020

The World Economic Forum is facing an avalanche of ridicule after making the extraordinary claim that people of colour are excluded from enjoying the great outdoors.It sounds like a parody of a liberal crusade but it's actually real. The Swiss-based NGO is so concerned about people being excluded from *checks notes* the countryside, that it's touting the efforts of a woman who started a hiking club.In an article on its website, the WEF informs readers that Rhiane Fatinikun founded Black Girls Hike because hiking is a "white-dominated activity" and she wanted to encourage black women to "explore the UK countryside in the safety of sisterhood."The, admittedly daft-sounding, message quickly brought wave after wave of derision down upon the NGO, as many simply could not believe that it was peddling such nonsense."As if black people are 'excluded' from going outdoors. Ludicrous stupidity. This barmy victimhood narrative is so destructive to black people," another popular response read. "Everyone in the establishment is a freaking idiot," author Kurt Schlichter added.