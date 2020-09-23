© Reuters / Tom Brenner



Boston University professor and anti-racism activist Ibram Kendi has called to expunge the words "not racist" from the "human vocabulary," arguing the term denies real racism. But not everyone was on board."So what does 'not racist' mean? The term has no meaning other than denying when one is being racist. We should not have words in the dictionary that don't have definitions," Kendi doubled down, responding to a commenter, who accused him of falling into "fallacy."The researcher's call to banish the term "not racist" for apparently failing to meet the 'woke' threshold has sparked backlash, prompting some of his critics to see distant echoes of George Orwell's dystopian novel '1984' in Kendi's demands.Other observers challenged the substance of Kendi's case. Writer and diversity trainer Chloe Valdary called the professor's arguments "really silly." Others said Kendi is creating a false dichotomy and that "antiracism" is, in practice, "anti-white racism."Podcast host Leonydus Johnson tweeted a quote from Booker T. Washington, a black author, educator and orator who advised multiple US presidents before dying in 1915.