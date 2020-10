© Twitter / Mary Bucholtz



Linguistics professor Mary Bucholtz kicked off her presentation at a recent online conference for academics by condemning all white Americans as racists and said deniers must acknowledge their guilt and "do better.""As a white American, I am by definition racist," Bucholtz, who chairs the linguistics department at the University of California Santa Barbara, said at a Sept. 11 webinar hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Madison. "Don't let anyone tell you otherwise," she added, with a chuckle.As a guest speaker at the lecture, Bucholtz's topic was billed as "The white-supremacist and colonial underpinnings of linguistics," but her talk centered more on the allegedly inherent racism of white people.Bucholtz also railed against capitalizing the "W" in the word "white," even though the AP Stylebook for journalists earlier this year ruled that the "B" in "black" must be capitalized when referring to black people. "I hate seeing when people capitalize 'white,'" she said. "It's not the same kind of category. Also, white supremacists love capitalizing white, so for me, it's a political decision not to capitalize it and to recognize it as a construct that has built itself out of the racial system or at the top of the racial system by opting out of being racialized."White people have built a system of white supremacy "to oppress everybody else," Bucholtz argued. The professor shared with her audience a link to documents from a workshop on how to be "white allies, apprentices and accomplices." Bucholtz authors a journal titled 'The Public Life of White Affects' and wrote a textbook on how white children use language to display identities that position themselves in a school's racialized social order.