The Covid-19 pandemic could be "God's gift to the Left" because it might help Joe Biden beat Donald Trump next month, actress and long-time leftist activist Jane Fonda has mused, triggering uproar on social media.Fonda, who is 82 years-old, made the comment during a virtual sit-in with the US Working Families Party last week, though it was only spotted by netizens on Wednesday.Earlier in the chat, Fonda said the Left should use the opportunities offered by the pandemic "with every ounce of intelligence and courage and wherewithal we have."The actress was branded "sick" and "despicable" for "politicizing" the health crisis.Others branded her a hypocrite for condemning the US president's supposed inaction on the pandemic, while calling it "God's gift" to his opposition.Fonda didn't appear to have many defenders as the video went viral - and some were quick to point out that she didn't represent an entire political party or political movement.Fonda is no stranger to political controversy. She was dubbed 'Hanoi Jane' after a 1972 trip to Vietnam during which she was photographed on an anti-aircraft gun which had been used to shoot down American pilots. She has also been arrested multiple times in the course of her political activism on climate change.