Jane Fonda sparks outcry after calling Covid-19 pandemic 'God's gift to the Left'
Wed, 07 Oct 2020 19:39 UTC
Fonda, who is 82 years-old, made the comment during a virtual sit-in with the US Working Families Party last week, though it was only spotted by netizens on Wednesday.
"I just think Covid is God's gift to the Left," Fonda said in the clip, quickly adding that she knows "it's a terrible thing to say." She reasoned that the pandemic had "ripped the bandaid off" Trump and shown people "what he stands for and what is being done to average people and working people in this country."
Earlier in the chat, Fonda said the Left should use the opportunities offered by the pandemic "with every ounce of intelligence and courage and wherewithal we have."
Needless to say, Fonda's idea that the pandemic, which has killed more than 200,000 Americans, could be seen as an opportunity to advance left-wing politics didn't go down well with many on social media.
The actress was branded "sick" and "despicable" for "politicizing" the health crisis.
Others branded her a hypocrite for condemning the US president's supposed inaction on the pandemic, while calling it "God's gift" to his opposition.
Fonda didn't appear to have many defenders as the video went viral - and some were quick to point out that she didn't represent an entire political party or political movement.
Fonda is no stranger to political controversy. She was dubbed 'Hanoi Jane' after a 1972 trip to Vietnam during which she was photographed on an anti-aircraft gun which had been used to shoot down American pilots. She has also been arrested multiple times in the course of her political activism on climate change.
Comment: Does anyone actually care at this point what celebrities think about anything?
Reader Comments
It could be called "I Peaked at Barbarella".
The guy who played Pygar the angel in Barbarella was John Phillip Law who's now more renowned for his starring role in the Italian Giallo movie 'Danger: Diabolik', with its fantastic Ennio Morricone soundtrack which was never released owing to the studio holding the masters burning down.
Whole thing!!!!....[Link]
Hence 'Hanoi Jane' and all that followed.
Comment: Does anyone actually care at this point what celebrities think about anything?It appears that a lot more are hopefully awakening.
R.C.
It is apparent that the communist, socialist, marxist party believes in itself a great deal.
They know best and they will force the issue even when they have no mind left, due to the aging process. They still have money and still attract a crowd, for that same reason.
Corruption and lunacy are one and the same.
I have to go. I have to try to live a better life than this bitch and anyone who would admire or emulate her in any way in order to gain.
This is one sad, sick, aging and corrupt human.
And the are so many.
Like her.
On faceboooooooook.
And share!
ned,
(gone)
Withered old hag.