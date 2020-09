© Heathcliff O'Malley for The Telegraph



Actor Laurence Fox is launching a political party to fight the culture wars after raising over £1 million, including substantial sums from former Tory donors, The Telegraph can disclose.Fox hopes to stand dozens of candidates for his new party at the next general election to provide a political movement for people who are "tired of being told that we represent the very thing we have, in history, stood together against".In a statement to The Telegraph, Fox said: "Over many years it has become clear that our politicians have lost touch with the people they represent and govern."Moreover, our public institutions now work to an agenda beyond their main purpose. Our modern United Kingdom was borne out of the respectful inclusion of so many individual voices."It is steeped in the innate values of families and communities, diverse in the truest sense but united in the want and need to call this island home."I have been so encouraged by the support I have received by those wishing to add their voices to this reclamation of our values."Our country is now in desperate need of a new political movement which promises to make our future a shared endeavour, not a divisive one. This is now my endeavour."One Westminster source described the new party as a version of the UK Independence Party for the culture wars which could attract hundreds of thousands of disaffected Tory voters at the next general election.The source said: "This is basically a Ukip for culture and is exactly what the Tory party should be frightened about."Reclaim has three stated objectives, according to plans seen by The Telegraph.Planning has been underway for the past two months.More than £1 million had been pledged from business people including former Tory donor Jeremy Hosking. A spokesman for Mr Hosking declined to comment.A staff to run the party is currently being recruited ahead of Reclaim's expected launch next month.Rada-educated Fox, 42, the son of actor James Fox, is best known for playing the lead role of DS James Hathaway in the British TV drama series Lewis from 2006 to 2015.