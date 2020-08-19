Compliance is not enough. Popular actor Laurence Fox, interviewed on New Culture Forum, said that despite wearing a mask in shops and on public transport, he is still being criticised. You shouldn't complain, he is told. Instead, you should feel happy. A mask shows that you care, purportedly, and that you are a good person - unlike those ignoramuses and conspiracy theorists who recklessly and selfishly endanger others. As Fox perceives, the coronavirus pandemic is being used to display moral superiority.Masks have become a fault line in the culture war. Laws and the threat of fines force the majority of people to comply, but there is a thinly veiled contrast between those who want to wear them and those who dislike this excessive response to a mostly mild upper respiratory tract infection.Do masks make any difference to the spread of Covid-19? The masses are told that their masters are following 'the science', yet there is little evidence to justify covering up our faces.The miasma theory of disease, which prevailed until the discovery of microbes, retains some relevance. The belief was that infectious diseases are due to foul air. The purpose of masks is to stop aerosol droplets, but people don't only catch a disease from another person's cough. Covid-19 is pervasive, and while you may reduce your risk by washing hands, wearing a mask and staying six feet away from strangers, you could yet be infected.A quick scan of social media reveals a pattern in mask fanaticism. The usual leftie suspects of Owen Jones and the Guardianistas in Britain, the 'Karens' in their 40s who think life is following a health and safety manual; in the USA it's Democrat supporters, 'deep state' administrators and young Black Lives Matter activists who think that throwing bottles at police is excused by 'staying safe' in a face covering.We are now at the stage of fussing about new cases rather than terrifying ourselves by the latest number who died. Counter-intuitively, the rise in incidence is to be expected, and is not necessarily cause for any alarm. Viruses tend to become milder over time, because to survive they need to be transmitted, and this is done much more efficiently by younger, fitter and more active people. The mortality ratio of Covid-19 is becoming more favourable by the day. Hospital wards set aside for a feared second spike remain empty.We should learn to live with this coronavirus, and not try to control its natural trajectory.Let it be personal choice whether to wear a mask or not. And keep politics out of public health: perhaps Brexit voters or free speech campaigners are less likely to wear masks, but that's because they are critical thinkers, not because they are 'far right'. Stop Cultural Maskism now.