Pictures of the fugitive American billionaire show him wearing black underwear on his face, which he refused to take off for his "health's sake".Later, the tycoon said he was released after 14 hours in jail and then travelled to Belarus.McAfee, who is the founder of McAfee LLC and several other businesses, confronted law enforcement in various countries on multiple occasions. The fugitive tycoon claims he is wanted in the United States "as a criminal" for murder, money laundering, and tax evasion; however, he previously decided to run in the 2020 presidential election for the US Libertarian Party.