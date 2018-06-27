"I know exactly who you are"

But Who Would Do Such A Thing?

John Mcafee takes to Twitter after being hospitalised for 3 days, claiming his 'enemies managed to spike something [he] ingested'.After falling unusually silent on Twitter over the last 3 days, many crypto fans were beginning to wonder where the King of Crypto had gone. In the last hour however, the unthinkable has occurred which has shocked the crypto community. The cybersecurity magnate returned to Twitter tell his followers that an attempt had been made on his life this week, leaving him in a critical condition in the Vidant Medical Center in North Carolina since Wednesday.He posted a series of pictures showing him lying in a hospital bed with a warning to those that did this to him,Mcafee's wife, Janice, has also taken to Twitter to direct a warning towards those that have injured the living legend.In these comments, John Mcafee posted the Chairman's personal contact details with the general public over Twitter including an abusive comment demanding Chairman Clayton challenges Mcafee in a public debate.But could this really be the result of a federal agency trying to silence a leading influential crypto spokesperson? For now we don't know anything for certain, all we do know is that our fallen leader has risen again and is on the warpath for those that did this to him.