Bitcoin evangelist John McAfee has threatened to "bury" the US government if they keep harassing him over unpaid taxes, promising to leak a huge trove of files proving corruption throughout Washington and its allies.Claiming the Department of Justice was cooking up murder, racketeering and money-laundering charges against him in the hope of extraditing him from the Bahamas and locking him up for tax evasion, McAfee pointed out that the last attempt at framing him - when authorities in Belize raided his home and charged him with running a drug operation - failed."The US Government has never faced a foe like me before," McAfee declared, promising to "suffer this onslaught no longer."McAfee has been the target of a murder accusation before. In March, a Florida court found him liable in a $25 million "wrongful death" suit, after the estate of his deceased neighbor in Belize accused him of hiring a hitman to torture the man to death. He was never actually charged with the murder, and he dismissed the lawsuit as "frivolous."The programmer, who made millions off his McAfee AntiVirus software and later made millions more off Bitcoin, admitted in January that he hasn't filed his income taxes in eight years, and gave several reasons for not doing so, including "I'm done making money" and the always popular "Taxation is illegal."McAfee announced in January he was running for president "in exile" on a platform promoting the use of cryptocurrencies. Currently living aboard a yacht in the Caribbean he has called the "freedom boat," he claimed he would use "masked doppelgängers" to campaign in the US.