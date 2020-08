© Twitter / Bill Mitchell / screenshot

Conservative pundit Bill Mitchell has been kicked off Twitter, saying his opposition to face masks first earned him a suspension, which became permanent after he unwittingly violated the rules by tweeting from a second account.Mitchell announced his ban in a post on Parler on Friday, laying his Twitter handle to rest after accumulating more than 600,000 followers. Earning regular retweets from President Donald Trump, the account was a source of controversy, at times backing 'QAnon' conspiracy theories and voicing skepticism toward Covid-19, among other things.He later elaborated on the ban in another post, saying he was originally given a seven-day suspension for a pair of tweets sent out some three weeks ago explaining why he "felt masks are medically dangerous." The suspension was made permanent after he tweeted from a "very small secondary account," however, flouting Twitter's rules on "ban evasion," according to a company spokesperson.The high-profile expulsion made waves on social media, sending some outraged conservatives to dub the move "draconian censorship," even those who said they disagreed with Mitchell's more contentious views.The pundit's detractors had a different take on the ban, with one blue check celebrating that "one of the very dumbest people on Twitter" was now off the platform, while others compiled a list of 'greatest hits' from Mitchell's handle.