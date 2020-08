Former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke has been banned from Twitter for breaking the social media site's rules against hate speech.A Twitter spokesperson confirmed in a statement to The Hill on Friday that Duke's account was "permanently suspended for repeated violations of the Twitter Rules on hateful conduct."Duke's Twitter account has been active since 2009, Business Insider reported . His YouTube channel was suspended late last month.A Twitter spokesperson said last month, prior to Duke's removal from the site, that he had not yet been removed because he is not currently a KKK member and "has distanced himself from the organization publicly," Gizmodo reported