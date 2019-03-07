The play featured a scene of student actors dressed in Ku Klux Klan attire. Officials said the district didn't follow the proper vetting guidelines for the production, following concerns raised by local community organization Establishing Sustainable Connections.
"The district has guidelines in place for vetting plays and other such works. The district failed to follow those guidelines," the district released in a statement. "We sincerely regret this and will continue to take action in our quest to be a culturally responsive school community."
The play, first produced in 1983, depicts the farcical story about a shy Englishman visiting a lodge in rural Georgia. During his visit, the man pretends he can't speak a word of English and ends up overhearing all sorts of secrets involving the lodge and its visitors.
One of these secrets involves the man overhearing a racist property inspector's plans to condemn the lodge, in which the inspector threatens violence from the KKK.
This isn't the first instance of the play facing backlash. In 2017, the production was canceled at New Prague High School in Minnesota after a SnapChat photo of actors in KKK garb was shared across a variety of platforms, reported the Star Tribune.
Establishing Sustainable Connections, which focuses on connecting people to resources that will employ self-efficacy, cultural competency and social justice advocacy, called attention to the scene in a Facebook post Monday after midnight.
The group called the production reckless, and stated it invited the school's administration to have a conversation about the performance.
District officials did not say whether meetings had occurred with the organization as of Tuesday afternoon, but in another statement the district said the issue is not limited to any one group.
"We are having conversations, and will continue to have conversations - with anyone interested in the topic," the statement read.
The district declined to comment on whether any disciplinary action would be taken against administration or staff involved in the production, but stated specifically the district officials violated a drama approval process guideline for whether the costumes, themes, language and choreography are considered appropriate by community and state standards.
The policies aren't available on the district's website, but are available for anyone who wishes to view them, the district stated.
"The district believes the costumes were inappropriate for a high school setting in Sioux Falls, South Dakota," the statement read.
Asked what specifically the district would do to remain culturally responsive and whether the district will hold community forums about the issue, the district only responded with, "this is a key portion of our strategic plan," and repeated part of the district's initial apology.
"We will continue on our quest to be a culturally responsive school community," the statement read.
Asked how educators approached the play and the controversial scene with student actors, district officials said the district did not have details to answer the question but policies about how to teach controversial and sensitive issues do exist.
Those policies can be found on the district's website.
The Argus Leader has also reached out to Establishing Sustainable Connections for an interview and to find out whether the group has indeed met with the district after its Facebook post.
Requests for comment were not immediately returned as of Tuesday afternoon.
