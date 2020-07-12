The picture showing a hand gesturing "OK" was spotted inside the Hatfield Courthouse by one of the people protesting against racism and police brutality in downtown Portland, Oregon. It may seem innocent enough, but the gesture stands for "White Power," according to the Anti-Defamation League.
The rows of the digit "3" are also significant, the theory goes. They stand for "33/6," which klansmen use to refer to their organization.
However, there's also quite a different - and much more innocuous - explanation for the image, which the office of US Attorney for Oregon tweeted out after looking into complaints about a white supremacist taunting BLM protesters from inside a federal building. Someone in the courthouse apparently really likes the Oregon Trail Blazers and its three-pointer star Damian Lillard, so they put a poster of their sports hero up in the office.
And no, the number of the red rows is actually not six, it's over a dozen, though half are outlined in the background and are less clear from a distance.
It was not immediately clear whether the poster was an original product or some bootleg print, or who had actually put it in the window. Some protesters are unconvinced that it has anything to do with basketball, though.
Earlier, Oregon State Police investigated an 'OK' gesture made by an officer during a Black Lives Matter rally, which the demonstrators took as a white power symbol shown in support of a counter-protest. The police found nothing wrong with it.
The OK gesture 'became' a hate symbol thanks to anonymous trolls at 4Chan, who thought it would be fun to make lefties look for racism behind it. The prank started in 2017 and has obviously succeeded in producing sufficient confusion about the meaning of the symbol.
