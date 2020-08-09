dr. debrah soh joe rogan

Soh tweeted an image of the censored tweet on Wednesday night showing the podcast had been blocked to view on Twitter.
Dr. Debra Soh is a Canadian former sex researcher, neuroscientist, columnist, and podcast host known for her work related to the science and politics of sex.

Dr. Soh, who has a degree in sexual neuroscience research from York University, appeared on episode #1520 of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast (released on Wednesday, August 5th). One of the topics of the podcast was childhood transgenderism, something Soh has written about before.

Dr. Soh has talked about the censorship in society before, in a 2018 article in the Globe and Mail , Dr. Soh wrote "These instances are indicative of a larger, worrisome trend - instead of debating contentious ideas, those in opposition to them throw words ending in "-phobic" around, shutting the conversation down and pretending they don't exist."

