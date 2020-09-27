Dr. Heiko Schoening
After Metropolitan Police claimed they would only crack down on marchers flagrantly violating social distancing rules (though the hated "rule of six" had been suspended due to the gathering's "protest" status), German professor Dr. Heiko Schoening was arrested by a gang of British officers - he was filmed being loaded into a paddy wagon - after speaking out against using tactics like economy-destroying mandatory lockdowns during yesterday's "We Do Not Consent" rally in London.

Video of the arrest was shared on Twitter.


Several purported bystanders tweeted in protest, by the story appears to have gone largely unnoticed.


Here's video of the doctor speaking to a reporter at the event yesterday. This was filmed before he was arrested.


The rally was organized by groups opposing a second lockdown in the UK, along with mandatory vaccination efforts by the government once a vaccine is approved. The doctor was pat of a group of hundreds of German doctors and scientists who have signed on to investigate and analyze whether the heavy handed measures favored by governments to combat the virus were the appropriate response.

Purported friends of the professor claimed that his wife was calling supporters to attend a peaceful demonstration on Sunday outside Wandsworth police station (146 Wandsworth High St).