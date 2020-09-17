Puppet Masters
Peter Hitchens: The Rule of Six has 'made Christmas an arrestable offence.'
YouTube
Mon, 14 Sep 2020 11:06 UTC
The columnist told talkRADIO the public are being forced to wear masks to show support of the Government is like being forced to wear a 'Make American Great Again' hat.
- 'Greece was sacrificed to migration': The people of Lesbos won't allow a new Moria, locals say
- 'Maskless flash mob' marches through Target shouting 'Take off that mask'
- 'Non-scientific': Chinese 'whistleblower' claiming Beijing released 'man-made' Covid-19 roasted by virologists, blocked by Twitter
- Best of the Web: Steve Bannon is behind bogus study that China created COVID
- New virus facts ignored by politicians too stubborn to change
- Violent rioters busted in NYC reportedly come from privileged backgrounds: yacht clubs, modeling jobs, second homes in Connecticut
- Americans against unconstitutional mask mandates
- TV host slams Joe Rogan as 'misogynistic, racist & homophobic' after Trump says he wants him to host presidential debate
- New evidence makes Hunter Biden's 'business' deals reek worse than ever
- 'Too many liberties being taken from us': Oasis musician Noel Gallagher ridicules coronavirus rules, refuses to wear a mask
- 3 charged for involvement in confrontations at Pittsburgh restaurants during BLM protest
- Rubberhose cryptography and the idea behind Wikileaks: Julian Assange as a physics student
- Appeals court blocks Democrats' bid to expand mail-in voting in Texas
- Trans activist praised for 'shutting down' woke critic on air: Defends JK Rowling's upcoming 'transvestite-killer' book
- Census Bureau stats: US poverty rate hit record low in 2019
- It votes Biden or it gets the riots again
- Snowden: Assange extradition will lead free press to slaughterhouse as publisher's critics blinded by partisanship
- Netflix subscription cancellations spike following Cuties release
- Pull up a chair and let John MacArthur perfectly summarize the cancer of Critical Race Theory for you
- Watch Lancaster body cam footage of police shooting
- Mysterious Disappearance: 5 missing aircraft that still baffle investigators today
- First ever preserved grown-up cave bear found - even its nose tissue is intact
- Native American settlement discovered by drones beneath Kansas pasture
- Best of the Web: Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. tells Ron Paul that he believes JFK was assassinated by the CIA
- New evidence shows ancient hunters stayed in frozen Northern Europe rather than migrate to warmer areas
- Climate change implicated in downfall of Indus Valley Civilization
- Biden teaches history: 'A black guy invented the light bulb, not a white guy named Edison'
- 'Upside down houses' built for the dead in Stone Age tomb in Orkney
- Trove of undersea figurines point to ancient Phoenician cult
- Lactose tolerance spread throughout Europe in only a few thousand years
- Study of the death beliefs of Bronze Age people
- The long history of comet phobia
- 'Mammoth central' found at Mexico's Santa Lucia airport construction site
- Best of the Web: A warning from history: The Carrington event was not unique
- Parasitic worm infections common in Medieval Europe, grave study finds
- Hadrian's Wall dig reveals oldest Christian graffiti on chalice
- Complete 2,700 year old colosseum-like structure unearthed in Turkey may be sole surviving example
- 5,700-year-old Neolithic house, Bronze Age burials, Iron Age smelting site uncovered during excavation in north Cork, Ireland
- Ancient Egypt's pet monkeys were imported from India
- 24,000 year old mammoth ivory carving reveals sophisticated ancient technology of craftsmen
- New mass extinction event discovered
- Asteroid threat: ESA's ambitious Hera Planetary Defense Mission awards $153 million contract
- NASA announces Solar cycle 25 has begun, will be weakest since records began in 1755
- Animal's magnetic 'sixth' sense may come from bacteria
- Russian scientists have photographed microorganism fossils likely to be from another planet
- Structure of ATPase, the world's smallest turbine, solved
- The entire universe might be a neural network says Minnesota physicist
- Possible hint of life discovered on Venus
- Dark matter might be even stranger than we thought, according to Hubble
- Best of the Web: Was Covid-19 spreading freely worldwide before last Christmas? The evidence keeps stacking up
- China is building a floating Spaceport for rocket launches
- Volcanic ash may have a bigger impact on the climate than we thought
- Earth's magnetosphere acts as a particle accelerator powered by plasma waves
- 'I have no desire to wipe out humans': Robot writes article all on its own
- Martian ground 'deforms' when Phobos eclipses the Sun - study
- Fossil upends "overly simplistic" theory of how sharks evolved, evolution of vertebrates now in question
- Matter from light created in the LHC
- New detections suggests Jupiter could have 600 moons
- NASA's Hubble captures stunning image of Veil Nebula supernova blast wave
- Invisible quantum tattoo in vaccines for storing vaccination history developed by scientist
- Wildfires sweep into Brazil park harboring jaguars
- Struck by lightning 7 killed in Madhya Pradesh, India
- At least 42 killed by lightning, rain related incidents in 2 states of India in 24 hours
- Hundreds rescued after deadly Hurricane Sally wreaks havoc on US Gulf coast
- 55-ton sperm whale washes ashore at South Ballina, Australia
- Deadly flash floods in Kampala, Uganda
- 2 dead after severe storms cause floods and landslides in northern Vietnam
- ATV falls into 40-feet deep sinkhole in High Springs, Florida - dog rescued from another
- Two arrested after newborn dies following dog attack in Doncaster, UK
- Huge landslide filmed in Kyrgyzstan
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: What Trump meant when he said it will be getting colder
- Deadly flash floods strike Praia, Cape Verde
- At least 4 dead, 2,000 displaced after floods hit 4 provinces of Indonesia
- 10 Pilot whales beach in Iceland, 8 die
- Mystery surrounds death of 137 sea lions washed up on beach in Baja California Sur, Mexico
- Weary warblers: Birds seen acting strangely after cold snap in Colorado
- Spring storm brings up to 15.7 inches of late snow to skifields in New Zealand
- Prolonged flood will push up vegetable prices in Bangladesh further - 260,000 hectares of farmland damaged
- Swarms of winged insects invade Siberian city, leaving Russians stunned
- Shallow M6.1 earthquake strikes Fiji Islands Region
- Mysterious tremor, deafening bang that 'shook homes' leaves Snowdonia, Wales residents baffled
- Bright meteor fireball recorded over southern Spain
- Meteor fireball stunningly captured over Djuma Game Reserve, South Africa
- Amateur astronomer discovers kilometer-size asteroid
- Loud boom heard in Kilkenny, Ireland - again!
- Meteor fireball booms over California in stunning video - ''That was a close call'
- Meteor fireball over central Spain (Sep. 4)
- Meteor fireball spotted in background of news bulletin in Sydney
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain on September 3
- Pennies from heaven: Meteorites worth thousands of dollars rain upon Brazilian town
- Mystery as massive boom shakes homes across Merseyside, UK
- Stunning meteor fireball seen in Missouri, Illinois, Iowa and Michigan
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Greece
- Amateur skywatcher spots 'huge green' meteor fireball over Union, Oregon
- Loud home-rattling boom heard across west Cornwall, UK
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain on August 22
- Like a full moon: 2nd meteor fireball since July 2 dazzles Japan's skies
- Flashing meteor seen over western Croatia during Perseids
- Kilkenny, Ireland residents baffled by mystery 'loud bang' heard around city
- Very bright meteor fireball illuminates night sky over Shandong, China
- Best of the Web: Ben Swann: Vaccine study halted over "serious adverse side effects"
- Injectable biochip for SARS-CoV-2 detection near FDA approval
- Good news! Butter booms to sales not seen since 1965
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: - Health News Censorship on the Rise
- AstraZeneca suspends US COVID-19 vaccine trial amid serious concerns, trials continue in South Africa
- How ultra-processed food is ageing our cells
- Sputnik V launched: Russia dispatches first batches of pioneering Covid-19 vaccine to all of its 85 regions
- Best of the Web: Will new COVID vaccine make you transhuman?
- How the 'lost art' of breathing can impact sleep and resilience
- Will safety and effectiveness be ignored due to political pressure for COVID vaccine?
- After reliability of trial data questioned, creators of Russia's Covid-19 vaccine send 'detailed responses' to Lancet questions
- Coronavirus: What do we know about the artemisia plant?
- Drugs that block acetylcholine speed up cognitive decline - study
- COVID-19 vaccine candidate from Oxford University and AstraZeneca on hold after 'unexplained illness'
- Low-dose electrical stimulation reduces dyslexia deficits, study finds
- HealthPartners pauses enrollment in COVID-19 vaccine trial while AstraZeneca investigates reported illness
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Gov. Response Killed More Than Covid - Interview with Denis Rancourt
- 'The cholesterol hypothesis is dead, dead, dead'
- FDA wants to ban NAC now that it's known to combat COVID-19
- Study: Vitamin D deficiency may raise risk of getting COVID-19
- Meta-analysis indicates the Mozart effect might be the real thing
- Unconscious learning underlies belief in God; stronger beliefs in people who can unconsciously predict complex patterns
- Factors involved in psychopathy and schizophrenia already present in newborn brain cells
- The high price of perpetual fear
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with John Buchanan: Alfred North Whitehead - A Philosophy For Our Time
- Children use both brain hemispheres to understand language, unlike adults says new finding
- Best of the Web: Will you choose freedom?
- Scientists induce psychedelic-like experiences from a placebo alone
- More entitled people get angrier after experiencing bad luck
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Alan Francis: The Fourth Way, Taoism and Spiritual Development
- Massive study suggests dreams are really continuations of reality
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Dark Triad Politics: The Psychology of the Far Left and Alt Right
- What personality traits predict psychopathy and sex drive?
- New guidance on brain death
- Dark Triad traits and entitlement linked to both authoritarian political correctness and white nationalist beliefs
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: First Sight, Polyvagal Theory, and Contemplative Practices
- Best of the Web: John Waters: On escaping viral entrancement
- A mutilation of young lives: How the radical transgender bandwagon is wrecking girls' bodies and destroying their mental health
- New theory of why we dream
- Reading printed books to children more beneficial to child's development than e-books - study
- Eyewitness in Odessa, Ukraine: 'I filmed UFO over the Black Sea'
- UFO response protocol sent to Japanese military after Pentagon video release
- Mysterious lights in South Carolina sky spark UFO debate
- Unexplained lights seen in night sky above Largs, Scotland
- 'The seventh observable': An examination of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena from a scientific perspective
- Missing 411? TV producer Terrence Woods vanished while filming on The 'Gold Rush' franchise for Discovery
- Pentagon forming task force to investigate military's UFO encounters
- 'Barbaric' horse killings put French countryside on alert
- "The CIA simulated UFO abductions in Latin America as psychological warfare experiments" says Dr. Jacques Vallée in latest book
- Best of the Web: Investigations task force possible after more cattle mutilations in eastern Oregon
- Missing 411? Teen found alive in woods after going missing for 8 days and is unable to explain what happened
- Exorcist claims possessed woman threw 4 men across room and spoke demonic language
- Cow found mutilated in Eastern Oregon, investigators bewildered
- Evidence suggests UFO whistleblower Bob Lazar was telling the truth all along - world owes him an apology
- Best of the Web: Drip-drip disclosure: Pentagon UFO unit 'to publicly release some findings' after ex-official says 'off-world vehicle' found
- New never before seen pictures of Area 51 revealed
- Flashback: Greek merchant mariner recalls Burmuda Triangle UFO sighting
- 'Templar' crop circle appears in French field
- Mysterious lights spotted flashing in Houston, Texas sky
- US Senate Select Committee report refers to Unidentified Aerial Phenomena
- Democrats reveal they have planted dynamite all around nation and will blow it up if Biden isn't elected
- U-Haul introduces new line of armored War Rigs: Perfect for Californians fleeing state's post-apocalyptic wasteland
- Babylon Bee explains it all for you: Creationism versus Evolution
- Rioters beginning to worry they can no longer loot safely
- Ingenuity, resolve, class: Man avoids wearing face mask on Tenerife flight by making tube of Pringles last four hours
- Breaking! Anonymous White House source claims Trump punched a baby!
- The woke creation myth: The genesis of injustice
- Best of the Web: Hancock's Half-Hour
- Eavesdropping on the Russkies: Let's poison somebody!
- Move over NFL: With professional sports canceled, Jordan Peterson to host first televised lobster fights
- Satire with a sting: Hollywood elites rush to normalize pedophilia before they're all outed by Ghislaine Maxwell
- CNN hires this is fine dog to report on riots
- Award-winning investigative journalist ridiculed on Twitter after calling out Ivanka Trump for 'LEGOGATE' fib
- Powerful: Protesters spell out 'love' with burning homes and businesses
- Cat lobby endorses Trump in hopes Americans will go back to work and leave them alone
- Approaching asteroid surges to the top of the polls
- Kamala Harris, 'pranked' by Russian comedians posing as Greta Thunberg, 'accepts' hoax kompromat on Trump
- Biden exceeds all expectations by speaking coherently for over 20 minutes!
- Report: Kamala Harris already vetting VP picks
- Strategy! Trump puts himself on all postage stamps, Dems forced to push for abolishing USPS
Quote of the Day
Consciousness means, literally, "knowing-together." A development of consciousness would therefore mean knowing "more together," and so it would bring about a new relationship to everything previously known. For to know more always means to see things differently.
Recent Comments
"The Canute problem"...I love it! Modern idiots have to relearn the lesson King Canute demonstrated a thousand years ago: that no king is powerful...
Evil has another plan to control us. Watch their faces and listen to their words. Your sign comes between 6:40 and 7:00. [Link]
" the novel coronavirus would "disappear" with or without a vaccine on Tuesday". Finally something true in the media...even if they got there...
Democrats are trying to take America hostage, but even if they are willing to pull the trigger, the gun they are holding to the nation's head may...
they're forgoing all animal safety testing. What is the most dangerous animal on Earth? .. polluting all over the planet, creating "endangered...