© Reuters/Lucas Jackson



Two months after top Pentagon officials vowed to get to the bottom of whether the Russian government bribed the Taliban to kill American service members, the commander of troops in the region says a detailed review of all available intelligence has not been able to corroborate the existence of such a program.



"It just has not been proved to a level of certainty that satisfies me," Gen. Frank McKenzie, commander of the U.S. Central Command, told NBC News. McKenzie oversees U.S. troops in Afghanistan. The U.S. continues to hunt for new information on the matter, he said.



"We continue to look for that evidence," the general said. "I just haven't seen it yet. But ... it's not a closed issue."



McKenzie's comments, reflecting a consensus view among military leaders, underscores the lack of certainty around a narrative that has been accepted as fact by Democrats and other Trump critics, including presidential nominee Joe Biden, who has cited Russian bounties in attacks on President Donald Trump.

Here's a recent viral interview by Atlantic's Anne Applebaum with former FBI agent Peter Strzok in which he falsely cites Trump's refusal to strike back at Russia over the Taliban bounties as evidence that the president is "compromised" toward the Kremlin.

Here's Biden falsely attacking Trump for not confronting Putin about the bounties story.

Here's sitting US Senator Richard Blumenthal falsely claiming "Intelligence powerfully shows that the Kremlin offered the Taliban bounties for killing Americans in Afghanistan."

Here's sitting US Senator Tammy Duckworth falsely saying "Donald Trump has gone 80 days without condemning Putin for putting reported bounties on our troops."

Here's sitting US Congressman Ted Lieu falsely claiming "Putin paid money to the Taliban to kill US troops."

Here's MSNBC star Joy Reid falsely asking why the president won't "condemn Russia for putting bounties on our troops."

Here's renowned Harvard professor Laurence Tribe falsely claiming that Putin "offered bounties on American troops killed in Afghanistan."

"Control the political discourse. So much effort over the past few years has been focused on better coordinating, strengthening, and developing progressive institutions and leaders. Now that this enhanced infrastructure is in place — grassroots organizing; multi-issue advocacy groups; think tanks; youth outreach; faith communities; micro-targeting outfits; the netroots and blogosphere — we need to better utilize these networks to drive the content of politics through a strong "echo chamber" and message delivery system."

"Create a robust echo chamber with progressive messaging that spans from the opposition campaigns to outside groups, academic experts, and bloggers."

"It's clear that 'Russia paid bounties to Taliban fighters' is one of those narratives the propagandists decided to ram into mainstream consciousness until they force it to become consensus orthodoxy by repetition and sheer force of will, with zero interest in facts or evidence."

About the Author:

Caitlin Johnstone, an independent journalist based in Melbourne, Australia. Her website is here and you can follow her on Twitter @caitoz

The US military has been unable to find any evidence that Russia paid bounties on US troops to Taliban militants, confirming what was obvious to anyone who hasn't had their brain stem hijacked by mass media-induced Russophobia.NBC News reports the following:Like many other critical voices, I said from the beginning that there was no reason to believe the Russian bounties narrative and thatThere is no excuse for a reporter to ever present anonymous CIA press releases under the guise of news, especially when they make no sense;But this is exactly what happened. Once the news media had reported the unsubstantiated rumor given to them by anonymous spies,that had been fully authenticated, and from there the entire Democratic political/media class began months of loudly babbling about how suspicious it is that the US president hadn't confronted Vladimir Putin and sanctioned Russia in response to this 'verified fact'.And it was never anything of the sort. It was fake. But now aggressions have been ramped up against Russia, Trump has been painted as a Putin puppet who hates the troops,The story did its job, and now that it's proven false the same people who promoted it are uniformly ignoring the new evidence which clearly shows it to have been bogus.This story has been so ubiquitously promoted within the establishment liberal echo chamber thatAgain, that's just a very few very recent examples. Now that their claims have proven false, how many of these highly influential people do you think are using their massive platforms to spread awareness of this fact? Take a wild guess.In fact Democratic Party influencers are even continuing to promote the debunked Russian bounties story many hours after the report debunking it became available on mainstream platforms. Andrew Bates, Director of Rapid Response for the Biden campaign, just tweeted Again, this is hours after it's been public knowledge that this is a completely false thing to assert.And we can absolutely expect this to continue. We can absolutely expect establishment Democrats to continue bleating about Russian bounties in Afghanistan for as long as it is politically convenient to do so.That's exactly what echo chambers are for.An email published by WikiLeaks in 2016 was sent by Democratic Party insider John Podesta to billionaires George Soros, Peter Lewis, John Sperling, and Herb and Marion Sandler in 2007 with a detailed and structured overview of material the group had covered during a meeting they'd had in September (to read the email click 'Attachments' and then '2008 Combined Fundraising, Message and Mobilization Plan'). Among the things these powerful manipulators discussed was the creation of a "robust echo chamber" to be used in the party's interests.On page two of the attachment:And on page four:Usually when you see the names Podesta and Soros presented together it just means you stumbled into a bad corner of the internet pervaded by sloppy thinking and an irrational trust in anonymous 8chan posts, butThe fact that echo chambers are actively created by establishment manipulators enables establishment-friendly narratives to remain afloat long after evidence should have sunk them.Several weeks ago I tweeted This has indeed happened, and it will continue to happen.They do this because they understand thatWe will be unable to fight lies with truth until we collectively understand this fact as well as our oppressors.