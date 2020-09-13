© Humans are Free
9/11, as we were told repeatedly in the days, weeks, and months after the attack, was the day that changed everything. And now a new event has come along to once again throw the world into chaos. But whereas the post-9/11 era introduced America to the concept of homeland security, the COVID-19 era is introducing the world to an altogether more abstract concept: biosecurity.
This is the story of the COVID-911 security state.
For those with limited bandwidth, CLICK HERE
to download a smaller, lower file size version of this episode.
For those interested in audio quality, CLICK HERE
for the highest-quality version of this episode (WARNING: very large download).
Watch on Archive / BitChute / LBRY / Minds / YouTube or Download the mp4
Show notes and transcript.
A phony pandemic about a less-than-worrisome virus, proven already, 4 times, to be man-made. Masks that do nothing except degrade the body's immunity system. Social distancing? There is nothing social about isolation. 911 was an inside job and so is this latest charade. Schools are closed, but taxes haven't gone down! Sure looks like a win-win for the evil ones.