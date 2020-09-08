In response, the Germans have produced not a single medical datum, pathology, toxicology or forensic report. Not one.

There was no toxicology report from IPTB; no name of the IPTB expert in charge of the testing and of the interpretation of the results; no name of the chemical compound of the "Novichok group"

Left: the IPTB headquarters in Munich. Right, Colonel Professor Doctor Thiermann, as he appeared to speak at a public forum on Syrian chemical warfare attacks sponsored by the US military contractors, General Dynamics and Lockheed Martin. Thiermann's record reveals traces (spuren) that he has been taking benefits from US military sources, though not definitive proof (zweifelsfreie Nachweis) that the sources have contaminated his judgement.

Extracts of Omsk Emergency Hospital No. 1 Hospital testing reports for Navalny, published by Meduza: The top document, reporting mass spectrometry testing, shows the official stamp and signature of the responsible doctor, Igor Turin. He reports finding in Navalny's bloodstream and urine: propofol, pentobarbital, diazepam. "Found in urine: propofol, methoxyeugenol, pentobarbital, amantadine, thiopental, atropine, prednisolone, caffeine. Phenothiazine derivatives, tricyclic antidepressants, cholinesterase inhibitors were not detected in blood and urine." The bottom document is also signed by Turin. It is a chemical-toxicological report on Navalny's blood and urine dated August 25, five days after Navalny's admission to the hospital. A British specialist comments: "propofol and diazepam with atropine would be classic drug treatments. The first two calm the patient down. Atropine is an antidote which we know well. The other drugs relate to psychotic conditions. In the UK it would be a breach of patient confidentiality to publish this list of very powerful medications. That was quite a mixture." Alexander Sabaev, chief toxicologist at the Omsk hospital, gave this retrospective account of what drugs had been administered by the treating staff, and why, after Navalny's admission.

It appears to be the German equivalent of Sergei Skripal's front-door handle, and Dawn Sturgess's perfume atomiser.

SMOKING-GUN EVIDENCE - THE NAVALNAYA BOTTLE, SKRIPAL DOOR-HANDLE; STURGESS PERFUME ATOMISER

Top: left, a partially consumed bottle of water, with blue cap, in front of Alexei Navalny, as he drank tea at a Tomsk airport café before boarding his S7 flight to Moscow; centre, a bottle of water for purchase on S7 flights, with pink cap; right, Yulia Navalnaya speaking to reporters outside Omsk Emergency Hospital No. 1, with a blue-topped bottle in her handbag. Bottom: left, the front-door handle at Sergei Skripal's home in Salisbury; right, perfume package and dispenser used by Dawn Sturgess.