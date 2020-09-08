During his press conference at the White House on Monday, US President Donald Trump asserted that Pentagon chiefs probably were not "in love with me", accusing the military brass of wanting to do nothing "but fight wars" so that weapon makers "stay happy".
"I'm not saying the military's in love with me. The soldiers are. The top people in the Pentagon probably aren't because they want to do nothing but fight wars so all of those wonderful companies that make the bombs and make the planes and make everything else stay happy", he said during the press briefing.He went on to say there was "one cold-hearted globalist betrayal after another", championing the withdrawal of American troops from "endless wars" and condemning NATO allies for "ripping us off".
The statement drew mixed reactions, with some lambasting the president for attacking his own administration, and some insisting that the remarks made sense, citing Dwight Eisenhower's warning in 1961 about the threat posed by joint efforts of the US military and the private arms industry.
Others, however, criticised Trump's comments, arguing that his message was different from that of Eisenhower's.
Some netizens argued that Trump seems to be protesting what he himself funded in his budgets.
Netizens also did not forget the recent Trump scandal, as allegations arose, sparked by The Atlantic report, that he mocked dead American veterans, denouncing them as "losers" and "suckers" for being killed.
Trump vehemently denied the claims, with his White House staff dismissing them as baseless. During the conference, he again refuted the allegations, noting that "only an animal would say a thing like that".
