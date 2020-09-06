An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck 82km east-northeast of General Santos in Mindanao, the Philippines, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Sunday (Sept 6).The quake had a depth of 120.9 km, according to the USGS.The Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology (Phivolcs) said the offshore quake hit at a depth of 143 km, about 26km southeast of Don Marcelino town at 11.23pm local time.The institute said the quake, which was tectonic in origin, can trigger aftershocks but not cause damage or destructive tsunami threat.The quake was also felt in the cities of General Santos and some other nearby towns.The Philippines has frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire."Sources: Reuters, Xinhua