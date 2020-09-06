A #strong 6.2 #earthquake #Terremoto #Temblor #Sismo near Coquimbo #Chile right now 🚨 no #tsunami Alert pic.twitter.com/pWgyQV4ho5



According to seismologists, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 25 kilometres (15.5 miles). No casualties or damage have been reported.A 6.2-magnitude earthquake has struck 50 kilometres (31.07 miles) from Coquimbo, Chile, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. No tsunami alert has been issued.The US Geological Survey (USGS) preliminarily reported a 6.4-magnitude earthquake 47 kilometres northeast of Coquimbo.A local resident has shared a video purportedly depicting the objects in his home trembling the moment the quake began.According to the Richter scale, 6.0-magnitude earthquakes are considered "strong", and can cause moderate to severe damage to poorly built structures.