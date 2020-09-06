A 6.2-magnitude earthquake has struck 50 kilometres (31.07 miles) from Coquimbo, Chile, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. No tsunami alert has been issued.
The US Geological Survey (USGS) preliminarily reported a 6.4-magnitude earthquake 47 kilometres northeast of Coquimbo.
A local resident has shared a video purportedly depicting the objects in his home trembling the moment the quake began.
M6.2 #earthquake (#sismo) strikes 50 km SW of #Coquimbo (#Chile) 7 min ago. Effects reported by eyewitnesses: pic.twitter.com/F6YKUOkfU4— EMSC (@LastQuake) September 6, 2020
A #strong 6.2 #earthquake #Terremoto #Temblor #Sismo near Coquimbo #Chile right now 🚨 no #tsunami Alert pic.twitter.com/pWgyQV4ho5According to the Richter scale, 6.0-magnitude earthquakes are considered "strong", and can cause moderate to severe damage to poorly built structures.
— Angel Elemiah *️⃣ (@MaximoSPQR) September 6, 2020