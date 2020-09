© Joe Raedle | Getty Images

Around 74% of adults globally are willing to get immunized against the coronavirus if a vaccine became available — but that may not be enough to defeat the fast-spreading virus, according to a survey released Tuesday. The survey by World Economic Forum and market research firm Ipsos polled close to 20,000 adults across 27 countries over two weeks — between July 24 and Aug. 7 this year., the survey found.Still, it's concerning that roughly one-quarter of people globally not intending to get a vaccine, said an expert from the World Economic Forum."The 26% shortfall in vaccine confidence is significant enough to compromise the effectiveness of rolling out a Covid-19 vaccine," said Arnaud Bernaert, head of shaping the future of health and healthcare at the WEF.Covid-19 is the formal name of the coronavirus disease, which has infected more than 25.4 million globally and killed over 850,500, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.Here are some other highlights from the survey:Measures to contain the virus, such as border closures and restrictions on movements, have caused a slump in global economic activity. Many governments and people now pin their hopes on a vaccine to help restore some normalcy in the world, but the World Health Organization has warned that a vaccine alone may not end the pandemic. There are at least 30 potential vaccines currently in clinical trials, according to the WHO.