Portland riots protests
© AP Photo/Paula Bronstein
ortland police make arrests on the scene of the nightly protests at a Portland police precinct on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 in Portland, Ore. Oregon State Police will return to Portland to help local authorities after the fatal shooting of a man following clashes between President Donald Trump supporters and counter-protesters that led to an argument between the president and the city's mayor over who was to blame for the violence.
Portland police declared a riot Monday night after left-wing protesters marched on the apartment building where they believe Mayor Ted Wheeler lives, launching fireworks at the building and starting a fire.

Witnesses and police said some of the 150 or so rioters smashed windows of an apartment building, stole furniture then used it as kindling to light the fires, including one on the lower floor of an occupied apartment building.

Officers said they repeatedly tried to hold back to deescalate the situation, apparently on orders of the city's leadership, but the fires forced them to intervene and clear the scene with crowd control weapons — though they said no tear gas was used.

Nineteen arrests were made.

Portland has seen mayhem nearly every night since late May, most of it at the hands of Black Lives Matter protesters.

Over the weekend, one right-wing group member was killed after a pro-Trump car caravan drove through Portland, sparking clashes with the left-wing demonstrators.