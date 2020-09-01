© Violet gallery



The White Helmets' Fall from Grace

The White Helmets' Replacement

Who Are the Violets?

Violet Management Team

"The problem lies outside working hours, primarily through social media sites, where volunteers express their ideas, religious or political affiliations, or personal thoughts. Here comes the organization's mission to control nonalignment and abuse of others by its employees, especially as the matter harms the organization itself, and this is not easy."(My emphasis)

Who Backs the Violets?

"Finding a solution to this problem should be a priority for the Departments of Treasury and State. It is necessary to support US foreign policy goals. Many nonprofits carry out work funded by USAID, the State Department and the UN Treasury should support the governmental objectives of these agencies by fostering an environment in which the NPOs are able to access financial services and continue their operations." (My emphasis)

The Most Influential Violet Sponsors and Partners: What Does It Mean for Syria?

British Government

"Most of Idlib is currently under the control of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), an alliance of fighting groups that includes factions formerly aligned with al-Qaeda, that is considered a terrorist organization by the British government."



Middle East Eye

Asfari Foundation

Save the Children

"Since 2008, ACT (Against Child Trafficking) provides the evidence that intercountry adoption is a legalized form of child trafficking. ACT is critical of the Hague Adoption Convention as it results in a legalized market in children (see Perverse Effects of the Hague Convention)."

International Rescue Committee

"Sesame Workshop's program with Syrian refugees is an example of how foundations are paving the way for education to be reinvented as an exercise in data-driven, behavior modification. Over the course of this five-year project, traumatized families will be used to refine scaleable online education and behavioral treatment models that generate data and profit for private interests. These efforts will be subsidized by foundations and made possible with assistance from complicit non-profit actors. The products developed from the digital labor of these children will be deployed not only in future "humanitarian" efforts, but also among the growing ranks of children living in poverty in the United States and other countries. The $100 million was not a charitable award; it was a business investment."

Qatar Red Crescent

Remaining Sponsors and Their Connections to US/UK Intelligence Agencies and the Billionaire "Regime Change" Complex

"We continue to do everything we can to support the most vulnerable, and we urge world leaders to prioritize the protection of children from the aftershocks of this pandemic, giving them the chance to reach their potential."(My emphasis)

Violet Connections to White Helmets and Al Qaeda-Linked Armed Groups in Syria.

White Helmets and Violets Poster Campaign Promoting the Douma "Chemical Attack" Narrative, April 2018

Conclusions: Who Can Guarantee the Safety of Syrian Refugee Children?

Vanessa Beeley is an independent journalist and photographer who has worked extensively in the Middle East - on the ground in Syria,Egypt, Iraq and Palestine, while also covering the conflict in Yemen since 2015. In 2017 Vanessa was a finalist for the presitigioius Martha Gellhorn Prize for Journalism which was won by the much-acclaimed Robert Parry that year. In 2018 Vanessa was named one of the 238 most respected journalists in the UK by the British National Council for the Training of Journalists. In 2019, Vanessa was among recipients of the Serena Shim Award for uncompromised integrity in journalism. Vanessa contributes regularly to many indpendent media outlets which include The Last American Vagabond, UK Column and Mint Press News. Please support her work at her Patreon account.