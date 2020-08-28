© 7NEWS



Numbers steadying

Hundreds of anti-lockdown protesters have stormed the streets in Melbourne's south-east, prompting a tense stand-off with police.Anger has boiled over in Dandenong as police attempt to deal with the crowd.The protesters say they are taking a stand against Victoria's Stage 4 COVID-19 restrictions.7NEWS understands one man has been arrested for antagonising and refusing to cooperate with police.Charges are expected to be laid.and many have told 7NEWS they "don't believe COVID-19 is real".A 48-year-old man believed to be the protests' organiser was charged with incitement while another 11 people were slapped with $1,652 fines.Under Stage 4 restrictions, Melburnians cannot travel more than 5km from their home and may only leave for four essential reasons: caregiving, shopping, exercise and essential work.Victoria recorded 149 new infections on Wednesday, the state's third consecutive day with fewer than 150 cases.Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said the numbers were being "a bit stubborn" but three days below 150 was "not bad"."I think they'll continue on their downward trend," he said."But a single day is not the whole pictures, the seven-day average is continuing to come down and I think it will carry on into next week and beyond.Despite the steadying cases, a further 24 deaths were recorded overnight - the state's second-deadliest day since the pandemic began.