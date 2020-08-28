Anger has boiled over in Dandenong as police attempt to deal with the crowd.
The protesters say they are taking a stand against Victoria's Stage 4 COVID-19 restrictions.
7NEWS understands one man has been arrested for antagonising and refusing to cooperate with police.
Charges are expected to be laid.
The protesters say they are exercising their "right to freedom" and many have told 7NEWS they "don't believe COVID-19 is real".
The cat and mouse game follows a similar anti-mask demonstration in the area on Tuesday night.
The Public Order Response Team was also called to suburban streets on Monday.
A 48-year-old man believed to be the protests' organiser was charged with incitement while another 11 people were slapped with $1,652 fines.
Under Stage 4 restrictions, Melburnians cannot travel more than 5km from their home and may only leave for four essential reasons: caregiving, shopping, exercise and essential work.
They also must be at home between the hours of 8pm and 5am.
Comment: How a curfew prevents spread of coronavirus is not explained...
Numbers steadying
Victoria recorded 149 new infections on Wednesday, the state's third consecutive day with fewer than 150 cases.
Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said the numbers were being "a bit stubborn" but three days below 150 was "not bad".
"I think they'll continue on their downward trend," he said.
Despite the steadying cases, a further 24 deaths were recorded overnight - the state's second-deadliest day since the pandemic began.
Comment: 24 deaths because of coronavirus, or deaths with coronavirus? Were these people with comorbidities? These are critical distinctions that need to be made otherwise this is a case of using the deaths of citizens to further an agenda: Everything You Think You Know About Coronavirus...
Comment: As noted below in a Sky News Australia broadcast, a rise in cases means very little - think of how many cases of flu could be reported each year - because, in fact, the numbers of people in hospital with coronavirus is actually very low, and more concerning is the impact these tyrannical policies are having on the Australian economy:
See also: