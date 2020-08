© AAP



Police vowed to crack down on the protest, planned in Melbourne's CBD on Sunday, calling it a "blatant breach" of COVID-19 restrictions.Officers seized phones and a computer, charging a 41-year-old Mooroolbark man with incitement. A 41-year-old Chirnside Park man is expected to be charged on Friday.The Facebook event has called on people to protest in opposition to the city's six-week shutdown and claimed to be a broader movement of planned protests."Let's blow this one up and fill up the streets," the event description reads.It had more than 100 confirmed attendees and 400 expressions of interest late on Thursday evening."This is a completely blatant breach of the chief health officer's directions and puts Victorian lives at risk," police said.As the number of cases grow - 471 new ones on Thursday - so too do the number of fines.Commuters walk past Melbourne's Flinders Street Station on 23 July, 2020 on the first day of the mandatory wearing of face masks in public areas.GettyThursday marked a move to tough new restrictions on workers and businesses in Melbourne, while regional Victoria officially entered stage three rules.Premier Daniel Andrews said the harsh restrictions were the "only way" the state would drive down cases.Deputy chief health officer Allen Cheng said if Victoria had continued on the path it started on June 25, when 20 cases were recorded, and not gone into lockdown, the state could have reached 20,000 by August 12.He expects case numbers to drop within the next 10 days.Meanwhile, during a marathon media conference that lasted more than 90 minutes,Metropolitan Melbourne residents are subject to Stage 4 restrictions and must comply with a curfew between the hours of 8pm and 5am.During the curfew, people in Melbourne can only leave their house for work, and essential health, care or safety reasons.Between 5am and 8pm, people in Melbourne can leave the home for exercise, to shop for necessary goods and services, for work, for health care, or to care for a sick or elderly relative.The full list of restrictions can be found here People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state's restrictions on gathering limits.If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus