Left-wing Canadian activists took to social media to claim that Joe Biden's DNC acceptance speech had been plagiarized.Judge for yourself. Biden's words were: "For love is more powerful than hate. Hope is more powerful than fear. And light is more powerful than dark."In his goodbye letter just before his death, Layton wrote the following: "My friends, love is better than anger. Hope is better than fear. Optimism is better than despair."Comedian Mark Critch tweeted "Joe Biden lifts some Jack Layton. The last time an American copied a Canadian this obviously was when Lenny Kravitz covered the Guess Who"Twitter user @RodneyTory wrote, "Joe Biden will plagiarize Jack Layton's speeches but not Jack Layton's policy. We have health care in Canada, thanks to the NDP's Tommy Douglas, the father of Jack Layton's party!"While the phrases used by Layton and Biden are similar, it could be that Biden was merely paying homage to the late former head of Canada's New Democratic Party, or it could be chalked up to a case of similar platitudes as opposed to plagiarism.However, Jonathan Bradley of the National Post points out that "the sentiments Layton made also channel lines from a speech former prime minister Wilfrid Laurier gave in 1916."Laurier's speech: "Let me tell you that for the solution of these problems you have a safe guide, an unfailing light if you remember that faith is better than doubt and love is better than hate."