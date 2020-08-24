During Joe Biden's presidential nomination acceptance speech Thursday night, both his personal YouTube page and the Democratic Party's YouTube page saw strong, negative reactions from live audiences. In fact, "Dislikes" outnumbered "Likes," in real time.Tech giants have for years been in the crosshairs of Republicans for perceived anti-conservative bias.There were many more "Dislikes" than "Likes" on DNC proceedings Thursday, but many of those "Dislikes" later disappeared, and the ratio shifted in the other direction. Monday's DNC proceedings, however, on Friday evening had more "Dislikes" than "Likes," though the ratio had tightened.A video posted by YouTube user "nina e" illustrated screen shots of the number of '"Dislikes" for the 2020 Democratic National Convention Livestream dropping."After seeing many dislikes disappearing on videos of the DNC Conventions, i [sic] decided to do a screen record to document the censorship in favour of Joe Biden. On this video you can see me refreshing/reopening the page of the video of the 4th DNC Convention , the dislike were 5,9k, and when I reopened the page, 2,1k dislikes magically disappeared🤷🏻‍♀️ while likes even increased...later on, the erasing grew bigger but i didn't document it. It is unknown if dislikes are being frozen by continuously erasing them as they appear."This is CENSORSHIP to hide Joe Biden's unpopularity, in order to motivate people to vote for him and suppress Trump voters."Rasmussen noted that in 2016, many people said they voted for candidate Donald Trump because they were opposed to Democrat Hillary Clinton rather than being enthusiastically pro-Trump, and he said there could be a reverse now with many voters "holding their noses" to vote for Biden because they're anti Trump."Certainly there will be people who who do that, absolutely," Rasmussen said. "Many of them will be supporters of Bernie Sanders, and some of them will be 'Never Trumpers.' But yes, I would expect that will happen.""And I think this time around we may see a similar dynamic, where there will be a significant portion of the electorate, whether it be bigger or smaller than before who says both candidates are unqualified for the job," Rasmussen said. "And the question will be, can Biden reverse those numbers? Will two-thirds of the people be holding their nose to vote for him, or will two thirds be elected in 2016 and voting for Trump?Regarding the YouTube question Rasmussen said the negativity toward Biden could be from different camps, including Democrats who are disgruntled supporters of former candidate Bernie Sanders, some non-Democratic bots or trolls and even possibly some organized anti-Biden coordination."I would assume that somebody coordinated, and I would it assumes it includes all of the above categories," Rasmussen said. "We have no way of knowing the mix. I guarantee you there are people who are going to say, 'There's no difference between Biden and Trump, because you know they're Bernie supporters. I have no doubt there are other disgruntled people. At the end of the day, though, those disgruntled voters always come home. When they walk into the voting booth they're gonna say I have to vote against Donald Trump, if they're a Democrat."