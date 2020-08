Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said in a new interview that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden "should not concede under any circumstances" because she believes the final results in November's election are "going to drag out" due to mail-in voting.and if we are as focused and relentless as the other side is," Clinton told former aide Jennifer Palmieri on Showtime's "The Circus.""I think that [Republicans] have a couple of scenarios that they are looking toward. One is messing up absentee balloting. They believe that helps them so that they then get maybe a narrow advantage in the Electoral College on Election Day," Clinton, the 2016 Democratic nominee, alleged. "So."In a surprise appearance at the Republican National Convention on Monday, President Trump told delegates that expansion of access to mail-in voting was politically driven.We can't do that."Many political observers have said it is unlikely a winner will be able to be declared on Election Day due to the delays that come with mail-in voting.