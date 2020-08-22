frost
Frost in Moscow region ... Even though it's still summer.

In the morning of August 21, in the east of the Moscow region, in Cherusty, in the grass, the air temperature dropped to -1 degree. These are the first frosts of the upcoming season.

In the Kostroma region, frosts in the grass stand up to -1 degree are observed for the third day in a row.

Thanks to Victor for these links.