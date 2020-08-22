© unknown



On initial observation, the deal struck between Abu Dabi's Crown Prince Mohammed bin-Zayed, Benjamin Netanyahu, and Jared Kushner is very much less than meets the eye. Some usually thoughtful Middle East analysts like Robin Wright have proclaimed this a "game-changer" and a beginning of a paradigm shift in the entire regional dynamic.I may be missing something, but I don't see it. What I do see is two modest winners and one big loser.Trump was unreliable, Biden was opposed, and there was no popular support inside Israel. Gantz tied any annexation to full-blown US Administration support, which was not forthcoming ( for political, not moral reasons). Rightwing settlers opposed the deal and were protesting in front of the Prime Minister's official residence all week. They rejected the idea of implying that some parts of the West Bank might be a future Palestinian state. They want it all and see Netanyahu as hedging. After all, he faces jail and has already lost the support of a vast majority of Israelis of all stripes who are sickened by his corruption.Trump of course benefits from what he will claim as a major success for his Middle East deal-making. Of course anyone familiar with the region (which excludes most Americans) knows thatIsrael and the Gulf Arabs share hatred for Iran.Trump and Kushner from the start of the Administration have been pushing the idea of "outside-in." That is, make a deal with the Arabs and then force the Palestinians to take what is offered. That is now closer to reality-unless some young Palestinian leadership emerges that recognizes that the Gulf Arabs are not their friends, but their overlords, who fear a democratic Palestinian state will make all of their autocratic kingdoms look bad, and deprive them of the Palestinian talent that manages much of their govadventernance and economy.